Live Around the Planet: Friday September 15th

Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - and not dead yet, despite the best efforts of the University of Vermont Medical Center. I'm still on the Continent - or, as the Pentagon maps have it, "the War Zone"

On today's show I'm happy to take questions on any of the topics we've been covering this last week, from the west's deathbed demography to Conservative, Inc's weird determination to pretend that what's happening in America with the criminalization of political opposition is all perfectly normal. But I'll entertain other topics if they tickle what remains of my fancy.

~I'm also happy today to take any follow-up questions to Melissa's analysis last week of my free-speech lawsuits on both sides of the Atlantic: on the one hand, Michael E Mann over the sick corruption at Penn State University; on the other the UK state censor Ofcom in the High Court of England over its "rulings" against me for my coverage of the Covid vaccines. The latter case is officially called:

The King on the application of Mark Steyn

vs

The Office of Communications

But His Majesty is leaving it to me and my KC to do most of the heavy lifting. So you can read our latest Statement of Claim here.

The "chilling effect" of Ofcom on public discourse is far worse than Canada under Section 13 or Australia under Section 18C, so once more unto the breach...

