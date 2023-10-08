Proportionate about Gang Rape

In our initial report on this new war yesterday, we published a video showing a terrified young lady being abducted by Hamas "soldiers" from an Israeli music festival. She was delivered to Gaza. This is the condition she arrived in:

WARNING GRAPHIC: Palestinians strip the corpse of an Israeli woman, put it on display and desecrate it while shouting 'Allah Akbar'.

Hamas and Israel are now at war. pic.twitter.com/qa1di87ac7 — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) October 7, 2023

"Allahu Akbar!" Because Allah is truly great, isn't he? He let us target the Jewess, and then strip her and beat her and rape her. And then, when we drive what's left to the dar al-Islam, we all get to dance in the streets and desecrate her corpse. Boy, what a generous guy that Allah is!

The infidel has a name: Shana Louk, a citizen of Germany visiting Israel to attend a "Festival for Peace". It didn't work out that way:

BREAKING: The woman whose body was seen on video in the back of a pick-up truck driven by Palestinian terrorists to Gaza has been identified. 30-year-old Shani Louk was a German citizen visiting Israel to attend the music festival for peace held near the Gaza border fence. pic.twitter.com/sPIc8FRs8K — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 7, 2023

Miss Louk's mother has released a video appealing for help. Do the Germans have special forces? If not, maybe they could send in that 98-year-old SS officer who's a hero of the Canadian House of Commons.

Israel, as always, is being urged to confine itself to a "proportionate" response. Headline from my former newspaper The Irish Times:

Micheál Martin indicates Israeli response to 'appalling' Hamas attack has not been proportionate

Mr Martin is the former Taoiseach and current Tánaiste (deputy Taoiseach) and Foreign Minister. I wonder what he thinks is the "proportionate" response to that scene? The "proportionate response" to an army that, as its principal tactic, seizes your womenfolk and children, and rapes, tortures and kills them. Would raping, torturing and killing their womenfolk be "proportionate"?

John Hinderaker writes of the above:

What is notable, I think, is the jubilant reaction of the crowd. Note the boy who spits on the woman's corpse. The idea that what is happening is a 'terrorist attack' by 'Hamas' is a fiction. Hamas is a political entity that rules Gaza with the support of the overwhelming majority of the Palestinians who live there.

Indeed. John is the soul of moderation, and he is trying hard to contain his anger there. Tommy Robinson is the antithesis of the soul of moderation and here is his reaction to the same video. NSFW warning: There is more effing and blinding in these two minutes than Mr Hinderaker has done in his entire life, but it is directed at those in the west who share "the jubilant reaction of the crowd":

I'm with John and Tommy on this one: I look at the things I care about in our dying civilisation, and I don't see the point of making common cause with barbarians who get their jollies dancing round a girl who's been gang-raped. You know where else they do that?

Rotherham.

And Telford.

And [Your Town Here].

As I've said, I've only met Tommy Robinson the once - a decade ago, at the European Parliament of all places, with my darling daughter, who's now reached that age where they walk in and say, "Hey, dad, I got a cheap flight to that music festival in..." But I've talked a lot in recent days about the lack of "first principles", as the barristers (used to) say. Tommy Robinson is a man of first principles: He thinks it's wrong to gang-rape English schoolgirls in Yorkshire. And he thinks it's wrong to gang-rape German citizens in Gaza. And he's right on both.

Here's another video - a couple of parents trying to comfort their children after the courageous men of Hamas have killed the kids' sister:

If you really want to know what happened in Israel, watch this: the most painful video I've seen yet. Terrified Israeli family being held hostage by Hamas terrorists after they killed one of the sisters of the little girl. 💔 pic.twitter.com/oHRxZddq9N — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) October 8, 2023

What has changed since 9/11 a generation ago? On that day Palestinians danced in the streets of Ramallah and passed out sweets to celebrate the thousands of dead infidels in the rubble of Lower Manhattan. To be sure, they don't over-think their jubilation: The general Arab view of that day, as I came to learn visiting the West Bank and elsewhere not long afterwards, is that it was simultaneously a) a glorious victory for Muslims; and b) all the work of the Mossad.

But what's changed in these two decades? Back then, they partied in Ramallah. Now they party in ...the suburbs of Toronto:

JUST NOW: Mississauga, Ontario after dark. A truck of young men cheering in support of the Hamas terror attack in Israel waving Palestinian flags. pic.twitter.com/QoHINKWpKV — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) October 8, 2023

...and Berlin:

...and London:

We have imported monsters. Two decades ago, dead infidels in the west prompted celebrations in the Middle East. Now, dead infidels in the Middle East prompt celebrations in the west. One day, soon, many more dead infidels in the west will prompt mass celebrations across the west.

One of the smartest of British commentators, Brendan O'Neill, has a piece in the Speccie bemoaning all the lefties - the chaps who so dislike unprovoked invasions they have the Ukrainian flag as their Twitter avatar - cheering for the barbarians of Hamas.

He's not wrong. They include, to pluck at random, the Canadian Union of Public Employees. That sounds rather boring, doesn't it? But in their hearts they'd be riding pick-ups into Israeli border towns and abducting Jewesses - if only they hadn't been cursed to be Canadian. Still, they know how to tweet it up:

Palestine is rising, long live the resistance🌹 "Everything in this world can be robbed and stolen, except one thing; this one thing is the love that emanates from a human being towards a solid commitment to a conviction or cause." - Ghassan Kanafani https://t.co/TC01x4k0yU — CUPE Local 3906 (@cupe_3906) October 7, 2023

But what Mr O'Neill is missing is what Tommy Robinson alludes to: it's not just the left, it's now a big chunk of the right that isn't buying what it's being sold. That's different from 9/11, too - and derives in part from the "neocons"' pathetic conduct of the "war on terror". One consequence of the last three-and-a-half years - Covid, mass vaccination, the fall of Kabul, the pivot to Ukraine - is that tens of millions of people now react to the official narrative - on anything - by automatically assuming that, whatever the truth is, it isn't that. It's as if the moon landings were being faked in the Utah desert every day of the week.

Thus, in this particular instance, something feels off. The critical agencies of the Israeli state, unlike those of Belgium, New Zealand or even America, are - because of who they are and where they live - always on. An intelligence failure of this scale on this anniversary is not on its face credible. From Efrat Fenigson, with whom I did a Twitter Spaces on the Covid vax a while back:

.@efenigson: "I served in the IDF 25 years ago in the intelligence forces.. there's no way, in my view, that Israel did not know what's coming...Something is very wrong here"pic.twitter.com/iewZWnU66n — أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) October 8, 2023

Perhaps we will learn the truth about that "intelligence failure". Or perhaps it will join the increasing list of perplexing events - in America alone, from the Vegas massacre to the trans shooter's manifesto - that remain "unexplained".

But in the meantime we have real victims, real corpses, real desecrated corpses. And we have the barbarians rejoicing in them. And huge numbers of westerners supporting those monsters. Let's take it as read that you don't dig the Jews. In the end, which will be coming soon enough, this isn't about the Jews, it's about you.

It was, after all, the same blind-spot that drove Nigel Farage's and my victory over Louise Arbour and Simon Schama at the 2016 debate. As I had cause to mention, Mme Arbour, in her capacity as a big UN honchette, was (very admirably) the first person to prosecute rape as an act of war - with reference to the atrocities in Sudan. Yet, when it came to sexual assault of infidel women all over Europe, she and Professor Schama (a Jew, but one so deluded as to think his affable Muslim newsagent in London is the last word on Judeo-Islamic relations) thought all that was comedy gold - and Nigel and I only brought it up because we're losers who can't get any action:

Steyn dwelt excessively on the sexual crimes we've all read about in Cologne, Hamburg, Malmö and elsewhere. So it apparently seemed to Arbour and Schama, because they mocked Steyn for it in their rebuttals. Arbour sneered at both Steyn and Farage as "newborn feminists" (she got a laugh), while Schama disgraced himself with "I'm just struck by how obsessed with sex these two guys are, actually. It's a bit sad, really." (That got a very big laugh.) I took one look at Steyn's glowering face after that remark — Schama will regret having said it to his dying day, I know it — and I kind of felt sorry for those two liberals, because I knew what was coming. Steyn slowly rose...

How stupid do you have to be to watch that video of poor Miss Louk and then the jubilations across the "multicultural" west and not to make any connection?

That Gaza kid John Hinderaker mentions? The one spitting on poor Shana Louk's naked body?

In ten years' time, he'll be living in Munich, or Marseilles, or Manchester, Manitoba, Michigan...

It's the future you've made.