In today's episode, narrated by Melissa Howes, Mark debunks the notion that Mann's stick has been "independently replicated".

We also hear from Dr Eugene Wahl, PhD who admitted to receiving an email forwarded to him by Michael E. Mann requesting that he delete certain emails (dubbed "Climategate"):

"Q. Did you ever receive a request by either Michael Mann or any others to delete any emails? A. I did receive that email... I did delete the emails."

As a reminder, Mann first sued Mark and others in 2012. Then, the other parties decided to take the Slow Boat to (In)Justice by appealing the immediate appealability of SLAPP rulings all the way to the US Supreme Court. Mark didn't bother with all that procedural nonsense and instead focused on preparing for trial...

Thanks to the generosity of our readers - we were able to hire a researcher and compile these "exhibits" as it were of what scientists - "people with PhD after their names" (as Mann pal Ed Begley Jr. calls them) - actually make of Mann's "hockey stick" graph. These "exhibits" were then compiled and published in "A Disgrace to the Profession".

