Mark Steyn

Mann o' War
"A Disgrace to the Profession"

In today's episode, narrated by Melissa Howes, Mark covers Mann's crusade against the "deniers".

As a reminder, Mann first sued Mark and others in 2012. Then, the other parties decided to take the Slow Boat to (In)Justice by appealing the immediate appealability of SLAPP rulings all the way to the US Supreme Court. Mark didn't bother with all that procedural nonsense and instead focused on preparing for trial...

Thanks to the generosity of our readers - we were able to hire a researcher and compile these "exhibits" as it were of what scientists - "people with PhD after their names" (as Mann pal Ed Begley Jr. calls them) - actually make of Mann's "hockey stick" graph. These "exhibits" were then compiled and published in "A Disgrace to the Profession".

This audio version is now being made available to members of the Mark Steyn Club through nightly episodes leading up to trial - currently scheduled to begin in just a little over a weeks' time.

Links to all the previous episodes are here:

