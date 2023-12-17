'Tis the season at SteynOnline: we have plenty of Yuletide delights over at the Steyn Store, including one of the world's merriest Christmas albums and an all-hit triple-bill. But, if you're worried about last posting dates for far-flung parts, Mark and Jessica's Yuletide delights can be downloaded instantly. And, if you really want to treat your beloved this Christmas, there's always a stateroom on the Mark Steyn Caribbean Cruise, with Eva Vlaardingerbroek, Conrad Black, Michele Bachmann, Bo Snerdley, Leilani Dowding, Tal Bachman and more.

~If you missed today's Serenade Radio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week, here's a chance to catch up. Mark traces the history of the undisputed champ of American seasonal songs, whose most famous version remains the world's all-time biggest-selling record. He joins Irving Berlin's daughter at the composer's very own piano to hear how his great Christmas song sounds on his very own keyboard, and we hear about the tragic events of Christmas Day 1928 and the long shadow they cast over the Berlin family.

To listen to the show, simply click above.

~Programming note: Next Sunday is December 24th, and our Song of the Week will be taking a day off while we air our annual presentation of Christmas Eve Lessons and Carols, the latter performed live by members of the Steyn Show's musical family.

However, our Song of the Week will be back with a special edition on Boxing Day. And, if Sunday just isn't Sunday without Steyn's Song of the Week, a special seasonal edition can be heard on Serenade Radio at 5.30pm Greenwich Mean Time/12.30pm North American Eastern on Christmas Eve. You can listen from almost anywhere on the planet right here.

~This airing of my Serenade Song of the Week is a special presentation of The Mark Steyn Club. We launched the Steyn Club over six-and-a-half years ago, and in this our seventh year I'm immensely heartened by all the longtime SteynOnline regulars - from Fargo to Fiji, Madrid to Malaysia, West Virginia to Witless Bay - who've signed up to be a part of it. Membership in The Mark Steyn Club also comes with non-musical benefits, including:

~Our latest audio adventure in Tales for Our Time, and more than sixty thrilling predecessors;

~Other audio series on pertinent topics, such as our serialization of Climate Change: The Facts and this year's adaptation of "A Disgrace to the Profession";

~My exclusive anthology of video poetry - because, as I always say, that's where the big bucks are;

~Exclusive Steyn Store member pricing on over 40 books, mugs, T-shirts, and other products;

~The opportunity to engage in live Clubland Q&A sessions with yours truly (such as this coming Wednesday's);

~Transcript and audio versions of The Mark Steyn Show and other video content;

~Advance booking for my live appearances around the world, such as the forthcoming Mark Steyn Cruise;

~Customized email alerts for new content in your areas of interest;

~and the chance to support our print, audio and video ventures as they wing their way around the planet.

To become a member of The Mark Steyn Club, please click here. And for our special Gift Membership see here.

~We do enjoy your comments on the show. Steyn Clubbers are welcome to leave them below - or anybody can leave them over at Serenade Radio, where they love hearing from listeners.