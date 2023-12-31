A Se'nnight of Steyn: December 24 - 30

In the depths of winter, treat yourself to the Mark Steyn Caribbean Cruise with Eva and Conrad, Snerdley and Leilani, and more.

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~ The week began with Mark's annual tradition of Christmas Eve Lessons and Carols.

~ Then it was Christmas Day with Mark and Friends.

~ On Boxing Day Mark presented his tip of the hat to those from the music world we lost in 2023 - in Exit Music.

~ Wednesday's Clubland Q&A covered Hamas to the Sydney Opera House, and found some good news in the Republican primary voters' rejection of the house-trained candidates.

~ Laura's Links returned on Thursday with Laura Rosen Cohen's compilation of links from around the world.

~ On Friday there was breaking news re a Presidential hopeful banned from running in election

~ Rick's Flicks returned on Saturday with his review of "The Sprit of St Louis".

