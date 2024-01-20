Ladies and Gentlemen of the Jury

Those were the words Mark has waited 12 long years to say in a public court. And what an opening statement he gave.

Week one of the Trial of the Century (Mann v. Steyn) is finally in the books, and Team Steyn thanks everyone for the outpouring of support - from tweets to emails to calls. Each buoys the team to keep fighting!

The Plaintiffs will attempt to make their case beginning Monday (January 22). As Mark pointed out, the onus is on Mann, "It is for Mann to prosecute his case: he has the burden of proof; he has to prove that he has been defamed, and he has to prove that he has damages." The following week (January 29), Mark and team will be up, so keep coming to the Court, listening in, and sending notes of support. The Judge expects closing arguments (and hopefully a decision) the week of February 5. We'll continue to issue a report each day of the trial so check back often.

And finally, there are a lot of people behind the scenes who have been working on this case for the past 12 years alongside Mark. They have given up a lot the past decade plus - they have traveled back and forth to DC, written numerous briefs, and have ensured the defense was ready for January 16, 2024. They have done all this while keeping SteynOnline updated, planning SteynatSea, and all the other various and sundry responsibilities they each have. They deserve a shout out, beginning with our fearless leader, Melissa; Andrew who keeps the trains on time; and Art, who supports the site.

You can find daily court from week one reports here, here, and here (days 1, 2, and 3). And in the not to be missed category, journalists Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney, are doing a daily podcast of the trial. Episode 1: A Mann Apart can be found here; Episode 2: Mann Overboard here; and Episode 3: A Noble Mann here. Keep up with their latest episodes over at X/Twitter (and here at SteynOnline, of course!).

Kathy Gyngell, the Conservative Woman, wrote a great pre-trial summary that details why the case took 12 long years to get to court.

Here's what Mark's former co-defendants National Review had to say:

"If, in a sop to runaway snowflakery, America's courts are to be impressed into the adjudication of every abrasive dispute, they will soon have precious little time for anything else, and America will soon have precious little debate. To be exposed to "libel judgments virtually unlimited in amount," the Supreme Court has observed, leads inexorably to "self-censorship.""

Over at Powerline, the wonderful John Hinderaker, has a great summary of Mark's opening statement from Thursday, concluding, "the day will come when [Steyn], personally, will cross-examine Michael Mann. I may have to buy a plane ticket to Washington to see it."

And the New American reminds readers that this case is part of Mann's modus operandi:

"Mann's suit against Steyn and Simberg is reminiscent of his failed attempt to pursue a libel claim against Canadian climate scientist Tim Ball. Ball had made statements that Mann and his cohorts at East Anglia were possibly guilty of fraud for their research on the hockey-stick graph. Ball eventually prevailed in the suit in 2019 after a judge found that Mann and his legal team engaged in an "inordinate delay" of the proceedings. "Mann was ordered to pay Ball's legal costs, but never did as the Canadian court, which dismissed the case, had no way to impel the American scientist to pay. Ball died in 2022."

Meanwhile, the usual suspects, Mother Jones and Desmog, continue their cheerleading for Mann, which includes this gem from Bill Nye, the "Science Guy:"

"We have people running for president who won't talk about the phenomenon of climate change, they won't even address it," Nye said. "If this trial raises awareness and gets people talking, that's a great value."

And sadly, Scripps News continues to spread the Noble lie (Team Steyn has reached out to Scripps to correct the record; we have yet to receive a response).

