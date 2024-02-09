Live Around the Planet: Friday February 9th

The guilty party will be taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet starting at 3pm Deep State Standard Time/8pm Greenwich Mean Look Time.

As always, Mark is happy to talk about whatever tickles your fancy. However, as many of you know, yesterday a Washington, DC jury ordered him to pay $1 in compensatory damages and $1,000,000 in punitive damages to global warm-monger Michael E Mann. And that verdict certainly looms large in his mind.

The latter number will likely get overturned at the United States Supreme Court, which generally reckons that "in practice, few awards exceeding a single-digit ratio between punitive and compensatory damages, to a significant degree, will satisfy due process" - and that's when "the defamatory statements do not involve matters of public concern". A "single-digit ratio" means four-to-one, five-to-one punitive-to-compensatory. Steyn's jurors just set a record - a million-to-one ratio.

So, under the Supreme Court guidelines, the punitive damages of $1,000,000 could in theory be reduced to, er, four dollars. Mark may likewise be reduced, somewhat mortifyingly, to waving that US constitution around. Whether his health will hold out long enough to get him before Chief Justice John Roberts and the rest of the gang is a different question. Also: American justice has gotten a lot more capricious than it was when this case started twelve years ago.

Just to cap a somewhat unsatisfactory day, baggage handlers threw Mark's favorite suitcase under the 'plane and wrecked it. But at least he's out of America's diseased and depraved capital city.

~So on to our next legal battle: Steyn vs Ofcom, in the King's Bench Division of the High Court in London next month. Many listeners have asked how they can support this important free-speech case on the right to tell the truth about Covid and the vaccines. Well, you're very welcome to...

~Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our Clubland Q&A live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, and among the additions to our ranks this grim week are newbies from around the globe, from Toronto to Tunbridge Wells, from Wisconsin to Wagga Wagga, from Kew (Victoria) to Killorglin (Ireland). Whether you've joined for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter do shoot Mark a head-scratcher for today's show.

But, if you're not interested in signing up, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in.