A Se'nnight of Steyn: March 31 - April 6

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~ Mark started the week with a brand new and appropriately timed Serenade Radio Song of the Week: Easter Parade,

~ On Monday, Mark ran the numbers on The Great Transition - and the west's psychologically unhealthy fetishisation of "diversity".

~ Tuesday's Notebook took on Scotland's new "Hate Crime" law, formalising Mark's perennial gag that in the UK...everything is policed except crime.

~ Clubland Q&A returned on Wednesday with guest host Andrew Lawton fielding questions on everything from the already-lost war on free speech and J.K. Rowling's battle against the afore-mentioned Scotland's "hate crime" law to Canadian immigration and eclipse-mania.

~ Laura Rosen Cohen returned on Thursday with her famous links from around the world, including the pending case in her own province of Ontario of a vaginoplasty patient seeking to keep his penis...

~ Part One of Mark's interview with Frank Haviland for The European Conservative appeared on Friday. Watch for Part Two with Haviland this coming week.

~ For the weekend, we had a special audio edition of The Mark Steyn Show - on the question of "a Royal Republic" with Conrad Black and Samantha Smith.

~ Later, Rick McGinnis returned with his review of the classic film Stage Door featuring Katharine Hepburn and Ginger Rogers.

A new week begins at 12:30pm North American Eastern Time/ 5:30pm in the UK at Serenade Radio with Steyn's Song of the Week.