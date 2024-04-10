Live Around the Planet: Wednesday April 10th

Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - and not dead yet, despite the best efforts of the dirty stinkin' rotten corrupt American "justice" system. For the moment, I am at liberty and thus able to conduct another midweek edition of our Clubland Q&A, taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. In the Northern Hempishere, the time zones have re-aligned themselves, so we're back at our regular hour for listeners in the US, Canada, Jamaica, the Caymans and one or two other places - 3pm North American Eastern, which is 8pm British Summer Time/9pm Central European. However, in parts of the Southern Hemisphere, the time zones have diverged a little, so do check local listings below.

On today's show I'm happy to talk about whatever's on your mind, including any follow-up questions you might have on the subjects we've touched on at SteynOnline this last week, including the ongoing wars in Ukraine and "Palestine" - but probably not the "polls', where (surprise!) Biden appears to be closing the gap with Trump. And so it begins...

I'm also up for any questions on my looming legal battle - against the UK state censor Ofcom over my coverage of the Covid "vaccines". It comes to the Royal Courts of Justice on June 11th - and, if necessary, we'll go all the way to the European Court of Human Rights, for whatever that's worth. GB News will not be alongside me in the English High Court - they're too busy unloading yet more presenters.

Many listeners have asked how they can support these important free-speech cases on both sides of the Atlantic. There are several ways:

a) signing up a friend for a Steyn Club Gift Membership; b) buying a near-and-dear one a SteynOnline gift certificate; or c) ordering a copy of my latest book, The Prisoner of Windsor (you won't regret it, says Kathy Gyngell).

~Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our Clubland Q&A live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, and among the additions to our ranks in recent days are newbies from around the globe, from London to New York, from Vaughan, Ontario to Vaud in Switzerland, from Wichita to Warsaw. Whether you've joined this week either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter do shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show.

But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in. So see you back here at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in London, 9pm in Paris, 10pm in Jerusalem; but now half-past-ten in Teheran; midnight-forty-five in Kathmandu; 3am in Singapore and Honkers (sorry about that); 5am in Sydney and Melbourne; 7am in Auckland, and a rather more convivial hour for the kippers and kedgeree in His Majesty's Dominions eastward across the Pacific, where you're so far ahead I've probably already lost my appeal by now...