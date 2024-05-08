Image

Mark Steyn

Though Worlds May Change and Go Awry...

Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

https://www.steynonline.com/14286/though-worlds-may-change-and-go-awry

If you missed today's Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. Mark was back at the microphone, fielding questions on many topics, from the calls for decapitations at George Washington University to the withdrawal of the AstraZeneca "vaccine" from the entire planet. All that plus a song to stir the blood - and possibly your local hate crimes tribunal - and a few thoughts on the seventh birthday of The Mark Steyn Club.

As to the Mark Steyn Club anniversary, we are absolutely delighted to see our First Week Founding Members enthusiastically re-upping for an eighth year. Barbara Fisher writes from Buckinghamshire in the English Home Counties:

Keep on trucking Mark - we love you!

Mike Lyons, a First Day Founding Member, says:

Happy birthday, Mr. Steyn. It's terribly depressing how foresighted you were, quite remarkable how you soldier on in your fights and a thankful blessing that you keep writing/broadcasting about the Great American Songbook!

Gareth Roberts followed Mr Lyons just a few hours later:

I joined the Club on the first or second day. It's been fun!

Unfortunately, none of us seems to be able to halt the collapse of our civilisation.

It does seem that more people are beginning to notice, however.

Well, that's a start, we suppose.

As to that new weekly show Mark mentioned, that can be heard every Saturday at 5pm London time/12 noon North American Eastern on Serenade Radio. You can listen from almost anywhere on the planet right here.

Please also join us every evening, as Mark mentioned, for our current Tale for Our Time - The Secret Adversary by Agatha Christie.

Thank you for all your kind comments this last grisly couple of months, and thank you to all the brand new members of the Steyn Club - and to those long-time members who've bought a chum a SteynOnline Gift Certificate or a Mark Steyn Club Gift Membership.

Notwithstanding his ongoing health issues, Mark managed almost an hour-and-a-half of what we think you'll find worthwhile content. You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away. But on this seventh birthday, as always, we thank Steyn Clubbers for their many interesting questions.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

