The Mark Steyn Club is celebrating its seventh birthday this month, and we thank all our old friends from May 2017 who've decided to hop on board for our eighth year. Ray, a First Week Founding Member from Oregon, writes:

I feel honored to be an early member of The Mark Steyn Club and to play a small part in supporting you in both the political & entertainment spheres of your life. Tales For Our Time has brought me the greatest pleasure and I love the musical write-ups and poetry as well. Thank you for standing up to the tyrannical, self-righteous liars who are in authority. I enthusiastically renew my membership.

Thank you, Ray. On the other hand, much as we cherish the old-timers, we're thrilled that, after all this time, we're still attracting new members. Alison, from old Hampshire (very different from my own dear New Hampshire) in southern England, says:

Happy Birthday from a new member - took me seven years but I've followed Mark's writings for longer and it's definitely a great place to be. A haven of sanity and great good humour. So happy to be here and have time to wander this website. We miss you on our UK screens though Mark. Good luck with giving Ofcom a kicking.

I miss me on UK telly, too, Alison. Maybe Dan, Lozza, Calvin and I should get together and offer to take GB News off the hedgyfunders' hands.

Meanwhile, welcome to the final instalment of our latest Tale for Our Time - The Secret Adversary by Agatha Christie. Tonight's concluding episode is more of a postscript, tying up a quartet of the loosest ends:

"There isn't another girl in the world who could have carried it through as you did. You were just wonderful!" Jane shook her head. "I don't feel wonderful. At heart I'm just tired and lonesome—and longing for my own country." "That brings me to something I wanted to say. I heard the Ambassador telling you his wife hoped you would come to them at the Embassy right away. That's good enough, but I've got another plan..."

Thank you so much for your compliments about Tales for Our Time during these hellish times. Some like the ripping yarns for boys, some the more genteel social comedy for girls, and some of you even enjoy our ventures into summer whimsy from yours truly. But of the tales in totality all seem to be in favour.

See you later this month for a brand new Tale for Our Time - and tomorrow for the latest edition of Mark Steyn on the Town.