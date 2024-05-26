A Se'nnight of Steyn, May 19-25

The Hoover Institute's Peter Robinson questions Steyn in what proved to be a most prescient interview.

President Reagan forty-one years ago today:

Memorial Day is a time to take stock of the present, reflect on the past, and renew our commitment to the future of America. Today, as in the past, there are problems that must be solved and challenges that must be met. We can tackle them with our full strength and creativity only because we are free to work them out in our own way. We owe this freedom of choice and action to those men and women in uniform who have served this nation and its interests in time of need. In particular, we are forever indebted to those who have given their lives that we might be free. I don't have to tell you how fragile this precious gift of freedom is. Every time we hear, watch, or read the news, we are reminded that liberty is a rare commodity in this world. This Memorial Day of 1983, we honor those brave Americans who died in the service of their country. I think an ancient scholar put it well when he wrote: "Let us now praise famous men . . . All these were honored in their generation, and were the glory of their times. Their bodies are buried in peace; but their name liveth for evermore." As a tribute to their sacrifice, let us renew our resolve to remain strong enough to deter aggression, wise enough to preserve and protect our freedom, and thoughtful enough to promote lasting peace throughout the world.

Though it was not Mark's chosen book title - America Alone - (as discussed with former Reagan speechwriter Peter Robinson in Friday's Topical Take) has perfectly captured the situation we find ourselves in now. The consequences of demographic hard truths are evident in daily headlines across the world. As we reflect on this Memorial Day Weekend, it is worth contemplating: if America is indeed alone - will it honor its fallen, rally and reverse course in time?

This week also saw the filing of no fewer than four legal filings - one in the High Court in London (Steyn vs Ofcom) and three in the not so high court in Washington, DC (Mann vs Steyn). Thank you to all our club members who have helped support these extraordinary legal costs through their membership, gift memberships and gift certificates.

Later we will return with our traditional Memorial Day observances. Also, Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio at 12:30pm Eastern Time/ 5:30pm UK.