A Se'nnight of Steyn, June 9-15

Mark and a favourite Steyn Show guest Samantha Smith after a grueling day in the High Court in London.

A happy Father's Day from SteynOnline to the fathers out there.

A special thank you to members of the Mark Steyn Club, whose ongoing support helps keep Mark fighting.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked for Mark:

~The week began with a bookend to our D-Day observances with Mark giving the 1944 hit "I'll Be Seeing You" the Song of the Week treatment.

~Mark was en route to London Monday, but took some time to share his thoughts on the relative success of the European parliamentary elections.

~On Tuesday, Mark was in the Royal Courts of Justice in London for the long-awaited trial of Ofcom.

~Mark's Canadian compatriot Andrew Lawton pinch-hit for Mark on the week's Clubland Q&A, fielding questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the world about Ofcom's fight against free speech, the elites' fight against us, and some other points of tension.

~Laura Rosen Cohen returned Thursday to serve up another batch of her famous links, taking a look at the cheesecake that never was, victory in Europe, what "far right" really means, and more.

~Mark shared the latest on his health and legal challenges in a must-read Friday update.

~On the eve of Father's Day, Mark shared a radio special for the occasion.

Rick McGinnis then kept our Saturday movie date with a screening of the western The Naked Spur.

Another week begins later today with Steyn's Song of the Week at Serenade Radio at 12:30pm North American Eastern Time/ 5:30pm UK.