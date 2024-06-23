A Se'nnight of Steyn: June 16-22

Marvin relaxing on the Steyn Show set's cat tree - the subject of subsequent litigation, after CRTV's attempted theft of it.

The last week was a difficult one for Mark as he recovered from his recent trip to London only to contend with the loss of a much-loved family pet - a formerly stray cat who served as the inspiration for "Feline Groovy: Songs for Swinging Cats".

As club member Lev Shmukler noted, "(Senator) Ted Cruz of Texas mentioned Marvin at the "global warming" hearings, when Republicans were in majority."

Indeed, Marvin's influence was wide. He even got a mention from Mark's barrister in the aforementioned hearing of Mark's suit against the UK's chief censor Ofcom in The Royal Courts of Justice...

While we await the judge's verdict, we continue to raise funds to help cover the expenses of that trip including airfare and accommodation as well as legal fees. We are ever so grateful for those who have been inclined and able to support this important fight for free speech - which even if Mark wins - will not result in any personal benefit to Mark. The only hope is that a victory in the King's Bench of the High Court will stall and reverse the sick and remorseless power grab of the WEF puppets at Ofcom.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark...

~ Steyn's Song of the Week came by way of a request from a Steyn clubber: The Party's Over by Jule Styne, Betty Comden and Adolph Green.

~ Mark's Monday Notebook covered the takeover in Montreal, Farage out at the BBC, and other portents of tomorrow.

~ In Mark's most read piece of the week, he took on Queers4Palestine: heavy on the Palestine, ever lighter on the queer...

~ On Wednesday Mark fielded questions from club members on many topics, including the state of our leadership class from Meloni to Millei, plus Biden wandering, Sweetie sauntering and more. In case you missed it, you can catch the action replay here.

~ Laura's Links returned on Thursday with her round-up of famous links from around the world.

~ On Friday Mark shared a clip of his statement outside The Royal Courts of Justice on the Strand in London: Steyn on the Sidewalk

~ On Saturday Mark bid Farewell to a Friend.

~ Later, he shared the replay from On The Town - his new show on Serenade Radio.

~ Rick's Flicks closed out the day with a review of the 1961 ground-breaking documentary "Chronicle of a Summer".

A new week begins later today at Serenade Radio at 12:30pm North American Eastern Time/ 5:30pm in the UK with Steyn's Song of the Week.