A Se'nnight of Steyn: June 23-29

After a disastrous debate performance, some say: Let Joe Go

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~ Mark took a tour of the 1960s Euro-zeitgeist in Sunday's Steyn's Song of the Week: "Where Do You Go to, My Lovely?".

~ On Monday, Mark acknowledged "Pride Month" - "because demography is destiny, and the successor populations imported into the west will not be hot for Pride parades."

~ Mark described more signs of the Great Transition in Tuesday's column asking, "how many of your daughters are you willing to toss into the volcano as a sacrifice to the gods of multiculturalism?"

~ Mark was back at the microphone on Wednesday fielding questions from Mark Steyn Club members on many topics, including breaking news from the US Supreme Court on a very consequential free-speech case, plus truth, beauty and twerking trannies.

~ On Thursday Laura Rosen Cohen rounded up the Internet with her famous links.

~ In our most read piece of the week on Friday, Mark dissected the previous night's disastrous CNN debate.

~ With both Canada's and America's national holidays looming, Mark shared the audio from his new On The Town show on Serenade Radio with Mark Steyn Club members.

~ Also on Saturday, Rick McGinnis reviewed a summer hit from almost fifty years ago: Jaws.

A new week begins later today with Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio at 12:30 North American Eastern Time/ 5:30pm British Summer Time.

Bookings are now open for the upcoming Mark Steyn Cruise! We set sail from Barcelona on April 6th, 2025 for ports in Portugal (Lisbon and Porto) and Spain (La Coruna), before debarkation in Southampton, England. We will be aboard Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Apex - a new, modern ship - offering our guests world class amenities in addition to our special itinerary of cocktail parties and shows with Mark and his special guests. Come sail with us!