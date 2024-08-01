In the Hands of the Boche

Mark Steyn's Tales for Our Time is a unique feature of The Mark Steyn Club - and, we're pleased to say, one of our most popular: Mark's audio serialisations of classic literature from Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four to Jane Austen's Northanger Abbey, via some neglected but highly pertinent gems such as Conan Doyle's tale of proto-jihadists preying on foolish westerners, The Tragedy of the Korosko.

Our current caper introduces a character who would be a boffo bestseller for the next four decades - Sapper's Bulldog Drummond. After last night's episode, John Wilson, a First Week Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club, writes from Colorado:

Hmmm... the return of the tantalus. 'Return of the Tantalus' sounds like a episode of what: Sherlock Holmes or maybe Inspector Clouseau Anyway, I'm thoroughly enjoying the exploits of Captain Drummond. Thank you, Mark!

Don't knock the tantalus, John. It'll get you through the darker days - and, indeed, some of the grimmer moments in Part Twenty-One of our tale. In tonight's episode Drummond and his friends entrusted to the care of the Boche:

"Food for you, you English swine," he remarked, looking gloatingly at each in turn. "Herr Lakington the order gave, so that you will fit be to-morrow morning. Fit for the torture." He thrust his flushed face close to Drummond's, and then deliberately spat at him. Algy Longworth gave a strangled grunt, but Drummond took no notice. For the past half-hour he had been sunk in thought, so much so that the others had believed him asleep. Now, with a quiet smile, he looked up at the German. "How much, my friend," he remarked, "are you getting for this?"

