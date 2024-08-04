A Se'nnight of Steyn: July 28-August 3

New member William from Florida writes:

They have the power. You have the truth and why we stand with you.

Linda from Virginia who chose to renew her membership this week added:

Thank you Mark for continuing to fight the good fight — with style!

Wayne from Melbourne, Australia also decided to renew:

...Your way of expression is vital in an era dominated by dills and self- important, self centred numskulls. At least it is for my sanity!... Ps Stuff Ofcom and all the bureaucratic bludgers

And, finally another returning member Gene from Arizona shares:

Love everything about the club. It's hard to pick out a favorite part of the Club since I enjoy all the commentary and member's opinions. But as an artist, I especially appreciate the fact that I can listen to great books while I work. All the best to Mark in all his many battles.

Welcome to all our new and returning members from those mentioned above to around the world including from Alabama, Arizona, Buckinghamshire, British Columbia, California, Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Yorkshire, Rhode Island, Spain, Surrey, Texas, Washington state and more...

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~ On Sunday we aired a recent audio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week at Serenade Radio devoted to "Where the Blue of the Night (Meets the Gold of the Day)".

~ In Mark's Monday Notebook, Mark examined the prescient parallels with the current goings in the White House with his novel The Prisoner of Windsor.

~ "The Management of Murder" - was both the headline and description of the horrific attacks on little girls in England and the predictable response as examined by Mark.

~ On Wednesday we learned the disappointing news in the Steyn vs Ofcom case that was heard before the Royal Courts of Justice in June.

~ Later Laura Rosen Cohen graciously guest-hosted this week's Clubland Q&A.

~ Laura returned on Thursday with her famous links from around the world.

~ In Friday's Topical Take, we took a look at Mark's thoughts on the plea deal with 9/11 terrorists.

~ This weekend, club members were treated to replay of Mark's Serenade Radio show On the Town. This week's show featured summer songs from America and Britain, from the Continent and the Commonwealth.

~ In addition, Rick's Flicks shared a review of 60's flick: "Tom Jones".

