August 6, 2024 https://www.steynonline.com/14527/revolution-in-england Bulldog Drummond with his friend from "the Police Force of the United States of America" As we rocket towards our thrilling finale, thank you for all your comments about this month's Tale for Our Time. Mark Shere, a First Week Founding Member now in his eighth year with us, writes: Here, and in the Agatha Christie book, the threat of a national strike by the left is seen as enormously powerful. That's not a tactic that works anymore for the left. So few of them do anything productive. Maybe it's time for the right to adopt this non-violent weapon. National strike in England now! National strike for the first time in the U.S. — or maybe just in the corrupt states — right after Election Day if they try to steal it again. That's not a bad idea, Mark. I don't even know what a left-wing general strike would look like these days: all the transgender admirals down tools? On which note: in tonight's penultimate episode of Bulldog Drummond, the American millionaire is out of the globalist plotters' clutches ...and his memory is returning: "We all dined together, I remember, and it was after dinner, in my private sitting-room, that Peterson put up his proposition to me.... It was a suggestion that he thought would appeal to me as a business man. He said—what was it?—that he could produce a gigantic syndicalist strike in England—revolution, in fact; and that as one of the biggest shipowners—the biggest, in fact—outside this country, I should be able to capture a lot of the British carrying trade. He wanted two hundred and fifty thousand pounds to do it, paid one month after the result was obtained... "I told him," said the millionaire, "that he was an infernal scoundrel, and that I'd have nothing whatever to do with such a villainous scheme. And then—almost the last thing I can remember—I saw Peterson look at Lakington. Then they both sprang on me, and I felt something prick my arm..." Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear me read Part Twenty-Six of Bulldog Drummond simply by clicking here and logging-in. If you're new to our Club, or if the day's developments simply make you despair, there's nothing healthier than taking a short break from the hell of the hamster-wheel news-cycle and exploring the delights of our Tales for Our Time home page. It's configured in Netflix tile style, with the stories organised by category - thrillers, fantasy, romance, etc - which we hope will make it easy for you to find a favourite diversion of an evening. You can access over sixty of our cracking yarns here - and all previous episodes of our current adventure here. If you've yet to hear any of our Tales for Our Time, you can do so by joining The Mark Steyn Club and enjoy our nightly audio adventures every evening twenty minutes before lowering your lamp - or hoard the episodes and binge-listen at the weekend or on a long car journey, if your government still permits you to leave your fifteen-minute city. For more details on that and other benefits to Steyn Club membership, see here - and don't forget our special Gift Membership. Please join me right here tomorrow evening for the conclusion of Bulldog Drummond. © 2024 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

