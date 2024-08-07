We come tonight to the conclusion of one of the most popular of all our Tales for Our Time - and I thank you, as always, for your many perceptive comments. However, David Wrolson, a First Week Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club, is looking a little ways down the road:

Founding member here who is enjoying Bulldog Drummond. Not to be maudlin, but are there safeguards in place to keep the Club active in the event of your demise? Namely the audiobook readings. I have several of the serializations to catch up on and I would like to keep the ability to do so in the future.

Not sure if "maudlin" is the word for my demise; I'm not Little Nell, am I? But, just to reassure you, David, in fact I died nine weeks ago. The site's been totally AI since then, and so far only three people have noticed.

And, with that, on to the final installment of Bulldog Drummond by Sapper. In tonight's concluding episode, our hero ventures into some rare geopolitical philosophising:

"There are many things, we know, which are wrong in this jolly old country of ours; but given time and the right methods I am sufficiently optimistic to believe that they could be put right. That, however, would not suit your book. You dislike the right method, because it leaves all of you much where you were before. Every single one of you—with the sole possible exception of you, Mr. Terrance, and you're mad—is playing with revolution for his own ends: to make money out of it—to gain power.... "Let us start with Peterson—your leader. How much did you say he demanded, Mr. Potts, as the price of revolution?" With a strangled cry Peterson sprang up as the American millionaire, removing his mask, stepped forward...

Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear me read the conclusion of Bulldog Drummond simply by clicking here and logging-in. Earlier episodes can be found here.

Thank you so much for your compliments about Tales for Our Time during these hellish times. Some like the ripping yarns for boys, some the more genteel social comedy for girls, and some of you even enjoy our ventures into summer whimsy from yours truly. But of the tales in totality all seem to be in favour.

If you've yet to hear any of our Tales, you can enjoy seven years' worth of audio adventures - by Conan Doyle, Kafka, Conrad, Gogol, Dickens, Baroness Orczy, P G Wodehouse, Jane Austen, George Orwell, Robert Louis Stevenson and more - by joining The Mark Steyn Club. For details on membership, see here - and, if you're seeking the perfect gift for a fan of classic fiction, don't forget our Steyn Club Gift Membership. Sign up that special someone today!

See you later this month for a brand new Tale for Our Time - and this weekend for the latest edition of Mark Steyn on the Town.