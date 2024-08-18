A Se'nnight of Steyn: August 11-17

How many pubs will there be in the new England? That's one of the themes in Steyn's latest Tale for Our Time - The Flying Inn by G K Chesterton.

Renewing member Hazel from Kent writes:

I am so very sorry to hear that Ofcom has ruled against Mark. I think he was so very brave to take them on and I wish him all the best. I just don't recognise GB anymore. Best wishes, Hazel

Hazel is not alone. Many don't recognize Great Britain (or the rest of the western world) anymore. That's why Tales for Our Time is a perfect (and timely) respite. Mark's new narration launched this weekend: G K Chesterton's The Flying Inn was published in 1914, on the eve of the Great War. Club members are invited to log in and catch up with our nightly adventure here.

~ In Steyn's Song of the Week Mark was joined by Gary Osborne, Elton John's lyricist on such hits as "Blue Eyes" and "Part-Time Love" and the co-author of Jeff Wayne's War of the Worlds, to remember a very different kind of writer whom Gary knew from childhood...

~ On Monday Mark enumerated the Bullet Points of the latest addition to the Democrat's presidential ticket.

~ In Mark's most read piece of the week on Tuesday he examined just "Another Diversity Stabbing of the Day" in the United Kingdom.

~ On Wednesday Mark was back at the microphone, fielding questions on various topics from the Deep State's desire to kill Trump to Sir Keir's Starmtroopers and their round-up of wrongthinking twelve-year-olds.

~ Laura's Links returned on Thursday with Laura Rosen Cohen's famous links from around the world.

~ In Mark's Election Notebook on Friday, Mark wrote of Harris' likeability factor as well as her attempts to distance herself from her own administration.

~ In this week's edition of Mark Steyn's On the Town, we had questions, waltzes, Swedes ...and tongues. Plus: Sinatra, Lulu, Julie London, the Three Degrees, a cavalcade of Number Ones, and a repurposed mammy song. Club members may access the replay here.

~ Later, on Saturday, Rick's Flicks reviewed the class film: Dog Day Afternoon.

A new week begins later today at Serenade Radio with Steyn's Song of the Week. Tune in at 12:30pm North American Eastern Time/ 5:30pm British Summer Time.

