A Se'nnight of Steyn: August 25-31

Happy Labor Day weekend to our American readers and Happy Labour Day weekend to our Canadian readers.

This long weekend is the perfect opportunity to catch-up on Mark's highly prescient and entertaining narration of The Flying Inn by G K Chesterton - a novel published in 1914 in which the elites make common cause with Islam and go to war against the English village pub.

Tales for Our Time is one of the many delights available for members of The Mark Steyn Club. We welcome new and renewing members from across the planet this week - including from Alabama, Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Israel, Michigan, Middlesex, Morayshire, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, and beyond.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark...

(or, as renewing member Alan from New Britain, Connecticut put it simply: "Rock on, Good Sir!")

~ Last Sunday, Steyn's Song of the Week was in audio form - exploring a ninety-three-year-old hit that in the year 2000 was given the Towering Song Award by the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

~ In Mark's most read piece of the week, he continued the Diversity Deathwatch - this time commenting on what happens when you go to a "Diversity Festival" and the "diverse guy" stabs you...

~ Tuesday's Notebook illuminated a pattern that is emerging in this post-democratic era.

~ Mark returned to the Clubland Q&A microphone on Wednesday - fielding questions from Mark Steyn Club members on on various topics from Mark Zuckerberg's mea belated culpa to the absence of opposition to Sir Keir Stürmer in the UK.

~ As always, Laura's Links rounded up the best links from around the world - including a case of Canine Grace.

~ On Friday, Mark reviewed Kamala Harris' first interview since the successful coup and the latest polls since "the proverbial dead cat dead husk bounce."

~ Mark Steyn Club members were treated to a replay of Mark Steyn's On The Town on Saturday - and we heard a song Sinatra sang as a ballad, as a swinger and as a disco number, but which goes all the way back to his very first summer as a professional singer.

~ Rick's Flicks returned later in the day with a review of Allen Baron's ultra-low budget Blast of Silence, released in 1961.

A new week begins later today at Serenade Radio at 12:30pm North American Eastern Time/ 5:30pm British Summer Time with Steyn's Song of the Week.

Finally, an announcement from our friend Sammy Woodhouse:

I can now announce that I will be joining @MarkSteynOnline on his cruise in April 2025. I first met Mark when I exposed the Rotherham child abuse scandal, I continued to work with Mark to raise awareness of grooming and exploitation and expose government corruption. I'm looking forward to working with him again and to meet all the other speakers. http://marksteyncruise.com

We are honored to welcome Sammy and our other special guests including: Michele Bachmann, Leilani Dowding, Laurence "Lozza" Fox, Calvin Robinson, Samantha Smith, Dan Wootton, and more to be announced.

Join us as we set sail from Barcelona next April for a delightful - and unique itinerary from the Mediterranean to the Atlantic including an overnight in beautiful Porto on the majestic Celebrity Apex. Book now for the best cabin selection.

For more information, please contact our partners at The Cruise & Vacation Authority / The Mark Steyn Cruise Events Office, Toll Free: 1-844-340-3350 or through MarkSteynCruise.com.

We look forward to welcoming new and returning cruisers on board!