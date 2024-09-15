A Se'nnight of Steyn: September 8-14

This week saw the conclusion of Mark's wonderful narration of The Flying Inn by G K Chesterton - a prescient tale of an England in which the elites make common cause with Islam...

All episodes of The Flying Inn as well as our full library of other classic fiction read by Mark himself is available to club members here.

Speaking of club members... we were delighted to welcome new and returning members this week from Alabama, Arizona, Calgary, California, Florida, France, Ilinois, London, New York, Oklahoma, Ohio, Ontario, Tennessee and beyond.

New member Joan from Ontario writes:

Finally made the uncomfortable phone call to the Globe and Mail, to cancel and let them know I want to subscribe to different things. I did my 'both sides' duty for several years, subscribing to the 'newsletter for gay stockbrokers' as a late great friend described it. About time I joined up for the chronicle of our devolution then revolution, or whatever is in store, God help us and God keep you and your retinue Mark.

Another new member also from Ontario Joseph simply says:

Sorry I am so late to join. Long time fan.

South of the border, another new member from Alabama writes:

This is a birthday gift for my husband Jason. We've been fans for a long time. Apologies it has taken so long to become a member of the club! Thanks for all you do!

It's never too late to join. If you've been enjoying what we offer here at SteynOnline, wish to support the continuation of it, and have the means and interest, we invite you to join today.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark...

~ On Sunday we remembered Queen Elizabeth II - now gone two years - in Mark's Song of the Week.

~ Mark's Monday column covered the realignment of allegiances in America - making the "Uniparty" literal, with its consolidation freeing up space for an actual second party.

~ Tuesday's Diversity Deathwatch - appropriately titled, Tongue Got Your Cat?, was our most read column of the week.

~ Mark was back at the microphone on Wednesday, fielding questions post-debate as well as on various topics from near and far in this week's Clubland Q&A.

~ On Thursday, Laura Rosen Cohen returned with her famous links from around the planet including a delightful diversion on "krenks".

~ "Duck à l'Orange Man Bad" was the title and topic of Mark's Weekend Notebook.

~ On Saturday, Mark shared a replay of his new Serenade Radio show Mark Steyn's On the Town for club members.

Later, Rick McGinnis returned with his weekly film review: Dodge City featuring Errol Flynn in his first western.

A new week begins later today on Serenade Radio with Steyn's Song of the Week at 12:30pm North American Eastern Time/ 5:30pm British Summer Time.

The Cruise & Vacation Authority reports that cabins are starting to sell out fast aboard the Celebrity Apex - our hosts for next April's Mark Steyn Cruise. If you are thinking about joining us, now is the time to book to ensure the best access to remaining availability.

The itinerary is unique for a cruise in that it includes an overnight stop providing our cruisers with an ample opportunity to explore the beautiful city of Porto - the home of many extraordinary bridges, the famous "Harry Potter" bookstore, and the iconic Clérigos Tower. It is also known around the world as the region from which "port wine" was developed and brought to market - hence the name.

For more information, contact The Cruise & Vacation Authority / The Mark Steyn Cruise Events Office Toll Free at 1-844-340-3350.

Or visit, MarkSteynCruise.com

We look forward to seeing alumni as well as new cruisers on board!