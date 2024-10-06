A Se'nnight of Steyn: September 29-October 5

New member William from North Yorkshire writes:

You are the only fearlessly authentic voice of sanity in our benighted world...

another new member, David from British Columbia adds:

I've waited too long to do this. Keep on keeping on Master Steyn.

and Hal, a Tennessean residing west of the flood zone, says

I am so grateful for your inspiring work. You are a voice of courage, truth and sanity. You stand up for those that don't have a voice. You stand up for the true, the good, the beautiful. And you have sacrificed much to do it...

We warmly welcome William, David and Hal plus all the other new and returning members this week from Alberta, Bedfordshire, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Brunswick, New York, New Zealand, Ohio, Ontario, Quebec, Texas, Wisconsin and beyond.

One the many benefits of membership includes access to Mark's narrations of classic fiction. Our latest, The Unparalleled Invasion written by Jack London in 1910, is now available in two parts here: Part One and Part Two. Log in to hear this magnificent Tale for Our Time.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~ Steyn's Song of the Week was an unforgettable song from an unshutuppable writer on Sunday.

~ Our most read piece of the week - "Underwater" in North Carolina ...and Michigan - brought us Mark's take on an America in crisis.

~ Tuesday's Notebook featured our ever too common "Diversity Stabbing of the Day" segment plus a curious evolution in European "democracy"...

~ Mark returned to the Clubland Q&A microphone on Wednesday where he fielded questions on the vice-presidential debate in America, the latest in the Middle East at the start of Rosh Hashanah and the government response (or lack thereof) to recent flooding.

~ Laura's Links returned with a bang on Thursday with her round-up of interesting links from around the world.

~ On Friday, Mark's Topical Take was inspired by Tim Walz's truly pathetic use of an overused and completely wrong cliche.

~ Over the weekend, club members were provided with their own download of Mark's new show at Serenade Radio - Mark Steyn On the Town - featuring Number One records, songs from France and Nigeria, a bevy of ladies, a number for dictaphone, a very marmitey song, and a memorable ride over the 59th Street Bridge.

~ Later our own Rick McGinnis reviewed Kate Winslet as Lee Miller.

