A Se'nnight of Steyn: October 13-19

First, as Mark mentioned in Clubland Q&A, we have confirmed that the brilliant and brave Naomi Wolf will be joining us on the upcoming Mark Steyn Cruise in April. If you haven't booked your tickets yet, please do it today to ensure access.

Second, a warm welcome to all our new and returning members from California, Connecticut, Georgia, Japan, Louisiana, Michigan, New York, Ontario, Pennsylvania, Quebec, South Carolina, Texas, Victoria and beyond!

Renewing member Gail from Ontario says:

My birthday present to myself!

Linda, a new member from Florida, writes:

Mark we miss hearing you on the Rush Limbaugh program...So we thought to subscribe might fill the void...

Brent from Hertfordshire adds:

I am renewing in appreciation of Mark's efforts to save Western Civilisation. He is being persecuted on our behalf...

Indeed. Mark fights on. Your investment in the club, cruise, store and gift certificates is critical and appreciated.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~ Steyn's Song of the Week celebrated "Lilac Wine" by James Shelton.

~ Mark's Monday Notebook continued the question, "What's Going On?"

~ On Tuesday Mark observed The Last Copier in the Woods Arrives Sooner than Expected.

~ The most read piece of the week was our action replay of Mark's Clubland Q&A in which Mark fielded questions on November's Margin of Steal, the cosiness of the Prince of Wales and Dame Jacinda Ardern, and sundry topics in between...

~ Laura's Links rounded up the internet with a focus on "The New Masculinity".

~ Mark's Weekend Notebook covered the traditional Al Smith Dinner in New York and the death of Hamas' head honcho.

~ On Saturday Mark Steyn On the Town was a delightful homage to James Bond.

~ Later Rick's Flicks reviewed Roy Ward Baker's 1967 classic British sci-fi film Quatermass and the Pit

A new week begins later today at 5:30pm BST/ 12:30pm ET with Steyn's Song of the Week at Serenade Radio.