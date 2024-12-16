Shell Shock by Mark Steyn

December 16, 2024 https://www.steynonline.com/14848/shell-shock Welcome back to my audio serialisation of Jefferson Farjeon's "Christmas crime story" Mystery in White. In tonight's episode, an adventure that began on a snowbound train at Christmas Eve 1937 finds itself, like so much else, caught in the long shadows of the Great War: "Then," continued Nora, who by this time was acclimatising herself to the old man's methods, "my father returned to the front. I was born while he was away." "In 1917." "Yes. I think my mother wrote to my grandfather, but I've never been sure of that, and I don't think father knows, either. It must have been a confusing year for them. Not only because of my coming—and the war—but father got shell-shock. And my grandfather fell ill, too.... Shell-shock can last a long time, you know. I mean, the effects of it." "Your father has never quite got over the effects of it, Miss Strange, has he?" asked David. If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club you can hear Part Eighteen of our serialisation of Mystery in White simply by clicking here and logging-in. All previous episodes can be found here.

~The opportunity to engage in live Q&A sessions with yours truly, such as this coming Wednesday's;

~Transcript and audio versions of our video content, such as Mark's Mailbox and The Mark Steyn Show;

~Comment Club privileges;

~My new Saturday music show and other weekend specials;

~Advance booking for my live appearances around the world, if I'm ever again healthy enough to make any;

~Customised email alerts for new content in your areas of interest;

~and the opportunity to support our print, audio and video ventures as they wing their way around the world. To become a member of The Mark Steyn Club, please click here - and don't forget our special Gift Membership. It's the perfect Christmas present. Once your chum is signed up, he or she will get full access to our entire archive of Tales for Our Time, including Nineteen Eighty-Four, The Time Machine, The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde and much more. For more details on our special Gift Membership, see here. And do join me tomorrow for the nineteenth episode of Mystery in White. © 2024 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

