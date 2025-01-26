A Se'nnight of Steyn: January 19-25

Our friend Kathy Gyngell at The Conservative Woman sums up the last week perfectly:

While one side of the Ocean represented hope, the other side, here, revealed a horror that not even the worst of Trump derangement syndrome could deflect from...

A few years back, my local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) invited me to join them. Alas, I was too busy with court cases (still am). And, it seems even DAR has now been lost. (whilst altered birth certificates are not accepted for adoptees, they are accepted for those who would prefer to identify as a DAR than a SAR...).

This week while I toggled between inauguration events, tweet updates on the Southport killer case and the live-stream of the "UK Covid-19 Inquiry"/ Cover-Up, I was filled with gratitude that my ancestors came here to America and fought for the rights we are now reasserting with a vengeance - thanks to President Trump and his team.

Fraser, a new member from Suffolk (UK), writes:

I want to help support the costs of Steyn's free speech legal battles. Not only that, in my book, he is the key journalist all round of my generation.

Returning member Maurice from Ontario says:

Thanks Mark, Melissa, and all involved for the great and important work you continue to do. Thank you! :)

Cathy from Indiana has also renewed:

Not sure which part of the Club I like best! I enjoy the Q&A, the emails, the Tales for our Time, and the Poetry. Thank you for talking about the important things.

Speaking of Tales for Our Time, Mark has hit it out of the park again this week with his timely and spellbinding narration of the Lord of the World, Robert Hugh Benson's speculative fiction of 1907 about how our world might be a century hence - ie, right now. A new episode airs here at SteynOnline tonight.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark...

~ Steyn's Song of the Week - on "Waltzing Matilda" is an adaptation from Mark's book - A Song For The Season.

~ "The peaceful transfer of power" finally arrived in "The Don's Early Light" on Monday.

~ Mark's Tuesday Notebook picked out some highlights from Inauguration Day.

~ On Wednesday, Mark returned to the Clubland Q&A microphone fielding questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. This week's show focused mainly on the priorities of the forty-seventh president - and breaking news of the Diversity Stabbing of the Day in Germany. Which, as Mark noted, are both really the same story: immigration, and the right to talk honestly about it. In case you missed it, here's the action replay.

~ In Laura's Links, Laura Rosen Cohen reveled in President Trump's return south of the border.

~ At the start of the weekend Steyn's take on this week's diversity stabbings was our most read piece of the week.

~ On Saturday Mark Steyn On the Town celebrated Australia Day with songs from the Lucky Country, a cavalcade of Antipodean Number Ones, and a Down Under Sinatra Sextet.

~ Finally, Rick's Flicks took a look back at Jason Reitman's "Up in the Air" from 2009.

