A Se'nnight of Steyn: January 26-February 1

Renewing member Russ from South Dakota writes:

Thank God for Mark!! Sane insight to the fall of civilisation along with some literary and musical entertainment along the way.

Juli from Minnesota, who is also returning says:

Mark is one of the most principled people I know. I appreciate his work and wish him nothing but the best.

Amanda from Texas has given herself a new club membership:

Happy birthday to me :-D

Happy Birthday Amanda and welcome to you, Russ, Juli and all our new and returning members this week from Alberta, British Columbia, California, Connecticut, Greater London, Greater Manchester, Hampshire, Indiana, Kansas, Lancashire, Lincolnshire, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Ontario, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Queensland, Texas, Thailand, Victoria, Virginia, Washington (the state not the district where justice goes to die), Wisconsin, and beyond.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the rest of the week looked at SteynOnline:

Our latest Tales for Our Time - brilliantly narrated by Mark himself - continued this week. Robert Hugh Benson's Lord of the World - a novel published in 1907 - speculates about the state of the world a century hence - ie, right about now. Mark Steyn Club members are invited to log in and catch up here. A new episode airs this evening.

~ If you missed Mark's Song of the Week last week on Serenade Radio, here's a chance to catch up via SteynOnline. Mark tells the story of the world's most famous Neapolitan song from its origins in Napoli and/or the Ukraine to its multi-generational presence on the anglo pop charts. Plus, a special performance from our late friend Paul Sorvino.

~ On Monday, we took a look back at Holocaust Memorial Day of yore... and today.

~ Mark commented on Boris Johnson, Keir Starmer, "vaccines" and "grooming" in Tuesday's Notebook: appropriately titled "Aiding and Abetting".

~ On Wednesday, Mark returned to the Clubland Q&A microphone to field questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the world. This week's show focused mainly on the tremendous energy of the new administration, especially when contrasted with the bizarre priorities of Nigel Farage, busy this week denouncing the pardons of J6ers. Mark also addressed RFK Jr's plans to "Make America Healthy Again". Here's the action replay.

~ Laura Rosen Cohen reveled in "Trump 2.0" in this week's Laura's Links on Thursday.

~ Planes falling from the skies in DC - and now Philadelphia as well - was the topic of Mark's Friday and Saturday columns. Does nothing work anymore?

~ Mark Steyn On the Town returned on Saturday to Serenade Radio and later here at SteynOnline for those members who may have missed it. In this week's edition, Mark remembers Elaine Stritch, and plays a diverse range of vocalists from Luther Vandross and the Andrews Sisters to Neil Sedaka and Fiona Apple. Plus big hits from a small country and a Sinatra cavalcade of Rodgers & Hart.

~ Later Rick's Flicks reviewed classic film Young at Heart (1954) featuring Doris Day and Frank Sinatra.

A new week begins later today with Steyn's Song of the Week at Serenade Radio at 5:30pm Greenwich Mean Time/ 12:30pm North American Eastern Time.

