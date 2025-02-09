A Se'nnight of Steyn: February 2-8

Yesterday marked one year since six "climate change" believing District of Columbia jurors delivered their verdict that fake Nobel Prize recipient Michael E. Mann had not been damaged by Mark's post in 2012 re Mann's then employer Penn State.

Nonetheless, Mark was guilty of having been the longtime guest host for the late Rush Limbaugh...

In his closing statement, Mann's lawyer urged the jury to set a punitive award to "serve as an example" to prevent "these attacks on Climate Scientists...". And, he compared "climate deniers" to so-called "election deniers" invoking the false narrative around January 6th.

Today those J6 political prisoners have been released (much against the wishes of certain dirty rotten corrupt DC judges). We continue to await Mark's release from an unconstitutional punitive award - and we continue to seek justice in the form of a sanction against Mann for presenting false evidence to the jury.

Mark's popular narration of The Lord of the World continues apace. Mark Steyn Club members are invited to log in and catch up here. A new episode will be available later today.

~ In Steyn's Song of the Week, Mark told the story of a one-hit writer whose song from a Princeton University revue went around the world and into orbit: "East of the Sun (and West of the Moon)".

~ "The Future Showed Up" in Mark's Monday Notebook as he surveyed the scene on both sides of the Atlantic from extinct free speech in the UK to supposedly endangered Mexican beer in the US.

~ On Tuesday, Mark provided an update on the Koran-burner featured the day before and the Greater Manchester coppers' desire to upgrade his punishment to a death sentence. Plus Mark had word re USAid, the US Department of Education and our "Tranny of the Week".

~ Our Clubland Q&A returned on Wednesday with Mark fielding questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet. This week's show focused mainly on Trump 47's continuing energy and the contrast with Europe. Mark also addressed the accumulating disclosures about the DC grifters on the take from USAid.

~ On Thursday, Laura Rosen Cohen declared, "It's simply glorious to see America roaring back with President Trump and his super duper, highly mucho mucho mucho improved staff and appointments, and the pace. Good gravy, the pace!!!" She speaks for many of us! In addition to reveling in all the winning, she shared her excellent round-up of links from around the world.

~ As we headed into the weekend, Mark reflected on the themes of his bestselling book America Alone through the lens of a recent interesting review. Plus, an update on Mann vs Steyn.

~ On this week's edition of Mark Steyn On the Town we played a song for the season, a song for Mata Hari, and songs for the protean concept album. Plus mambo meets calypso, and Marianne Faithfull - forsooth!

~ The Ghost and Mrs. Muir was a hit when it was released in 1947, the tenth-biggest grossing film of that year. Rick McGinnis reviewed it here.

A new week begins later today with Steyn's Song of the Week at Serenade Radio at 5:30pm UK time/ 12:30pm North American Eastern.

