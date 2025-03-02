A Se'nnight of Steyn: February 23-March 1

Mark reported from Ukraine in the early days of the conflict. This weekend, questions surrounding its leader's behavior at the White House topped the news.

Welcome to our new and renewing members from Alabama, Alberta, Arkansas, California, Cheshire, Christchurch, Colorado, Florida, France, Hong Kong, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, New Hampshire, New South Wales, Northumberland, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Surrey, Tennessee, Utah, Victoria, Virginia, and beyond - including:

Joe from New South Wales -

Mark is, IMHO, one of the very best journalists on the globe. Please keep up the great work and best of health to Mark.

Cecily from Oregon -

Love Mark Steyn! Keep the insightful articles coming!

Lenny from Massachusetts -

Money well spent

And, new member Thomas from California -

I'm happy to find a way to support Mark, who I first encountered as guest host on Rush.

Thank you to Thomas, Lenny, Cecily and Joe! If your membership has lapsed or you have been thinking of joining, this is a great time to sign-up. One of the most popular benefits of membership is access to Tales for Our Time...

This weekend we reprised a bit of exceptionally frosty fiction from Jack London that also happens to be one of the greatest and yet simplest tales in all of literature. We invite members to log-in and enjoy part one and part two of Mark's captivating narration of "To Build a Fire" here.

Meanwhile, here's how the rest of the week looked at SteynOnline:

~ If you missed Steyn's Song of the Week last week on Serenade Radio, here's a chance to catch up via this SteynOnline premiere. In this show Mark told the story of Édith Piaf and what was, at the time, a most unPiaf song.

~ Mark's Monday Notebook analyzed the results of the German election.

~ It was "Moobs over Mar-a-Lago" in Mark's Tuesday Notebook.

~ On Wednesday Mark fielded questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet. In case you missed it, here's the action replay.

~ Laura Rosen Cohen returned on Thursday with her round-up of links plus some human grace.

~ On Friday Mark weighed in on the swamp's treatment of the "Epstein list".

~ Later, I shared an update on Ofcom and their war on free speech.

~ On Saturday Mark reacted to Zelensky's disastrous visit to the White House.

~ In this week's edition of Mark Steyn on the Town, we marked the sesquicentennial of Bizet's Carmen - plus, from the 1960s, a global blockbuster, and Australians at the Academy Awards. Also: Sinatra sings Oscar winners.

~ In another nod to the upcoming Academy Awards, Rick McGinnis reviewed the Oscar- winning 1942 film "Mrs. Miniver" starring Greer Garson and Walter Pidgeon.

A new week begins later today with Steyn's Song of the Week at Serenade Radio at 5:30pm GMT/ 12:30pm North American Eastern Time.

Interested in joining our upcoming cruise in April? The ship is almost sold out so please act now if you would like to join Mark and his special guests in Spain and Portugal aboard the beautiful Celebrity Apex.