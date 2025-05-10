Programming note: I'll be back later today, Saturday, with the latest episode of our eighth-birthday Tale for Our Time, Three Men on the Bummel by Jerome K Jerome.

~In this week's episode of Mark Steyn on the Town, we mark Golden Spike Day, enjoy songs from Texans and Tuscans, ponder a funny lady's serious turn, and remember all Frank's tomorrows.

~Thank you for your kind comments about last week's first-birthday edition of our show. Nancy, a Montana Steyn Clubber, says:

Happy first anniversary Mark! On the Town is my favorite non-fattening pleasure. Thank you for the music (and the stories, and the humor, and the characters)!

Thank you, Nancy. Seven time-zones ahead, Fraser's on board with that:

Ah yes, On the Town, let's cut to the chase: the best radio programme I ever heard, anytime, anywhere. May it continue forever. Enough said.

Joe Cressotti, a First Week Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club, likes the show, but has mixed feelings about "The Sound of Silence":

Congratulations on the 1 year birthday! What a nice celebration. Here's to many more! BTW It's nice to hear I'm not the only one annoyed by 'A street lamp.' I always loved the song despite that line, which I assumed I misheard or didn't understand. Not crazy about the 'stabbed eyes' either, come to think of it. Yet I confess the song has a strange hold over me.

Alysia, a First Weekend Founding Member, enjoyed our finale:

Mark, you have my blanket permission to play the Al Jolson recording of 'The Anniversary Song' every year for the program anniversary. Simply lovely AND a waltz!

No arguments there, Alysia. That is a great record.

