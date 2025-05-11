Programming note: Mark will be back later today, Sunday, with the latest episode of our eighth-birthday Tale for Our Time, Three Men on the Bummel by Jerome K Jerome.

~On May 6th 2017 The Mark Steyn Club slipped quietly onto the Internet, and, unlike many of the noisier online launches of the era, we're still here eight years later. So we're marking our birthday with special editions of our The Mark Steyn Show, Clubland Q&A, and a selection of music from Tales for Our Time.

There's really only one song we could celebrate our birthday with, and fortunately every dominant popular singer down the decades has sung it - from Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra via Elvis and the Beatles all the way to Justin Bieber. It also has one of the most fascinating stories of any of our Song of the Week songs - at least if you're a lawyer.

Thank you for all your good wishes on our birthday. We do enjoy your comments on the show, and Steyn Clubbers are welcome to leave them below.

