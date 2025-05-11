Image

Mark Steyn

Happy Birthday to You
Steyn's Song of the Week

by Mildred and Patty Hill
Happy 8th Birthday to The Mark Steyn Club!

ImageProgramming note: Mark will be back later today, Sunday, with the latest episode of our eighth-birthday Tale for Our Time, Three Men on the Bummel by Jerome K Jerome.

~On May 6th 2017 The Mark Steyn Club slipped quietly onto the Internet, and, unlike many of the noisier online launches of the era, we're still here eight years later. So we're marking our birthday with special editions of our The Mark Steyn Show, Clubland Q&A, and a selection of music from Tales for Our Time.

There's really only one song we could celebrate our birthday with, and fortunately every dominant popular singer down the decades has sung it - from Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra via Elvis and the Beatles all the way to Justin Bieber. It also has one of the most fascinating stories of any of our Song of the Week songs - at least if you're a lawyer.

Thank you for all your good wishes on our birthday. We do enjoy your comments on the show, and Steyn Clubbers are welcome to leave them below.

Steyn's Song of the Week airs thrice weekly on Serenade Radio in the UK, one or other of which broadcasts is certain to be convenient for whichever part of the world you're in:

5.30pm Sunday London (12.30pm New York)

5.30am Monday London (4.30pm Sydney)

9pm Thursday London (1pm Vancouver)

Whichever you prefer, you can listen from anywhere on the planet right here.

