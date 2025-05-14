Live Around the Planet: Wednesday May 14th by Mark Steyn

Clubland Q&A

May 14, 2025 https://www.steynonline.com/15301/live-around-the-planet-wednesday-may-14th UPPESTDATE! If you missed today's edition of Mark's Clubland Q&A live around the planet, the action replay can be heard in full here. UPPERDATE! We're live now, so let's have at it! UPDATE! We'll be going live in about fifteen minutes, so do get ready to fire off your questions via the comment form below. See you at the top of the hour. And to listen simply click the livestream feed. It was The Mark Steyn Club's eighth birthday just a few days ago, and I thank profoundly all those First Week Founding Members who opted to sign on for a ninth year. We hope, as this se'nnight proceeds, that our First Fortnight Founding Members will want to do the same. Michael, a First Day Founding Member from Colorado, writes: Dear Mark,

I want to join the chorus of Anniversary Congratulations! Proud to be a Founding Member! First heard your voice on the Hugh Hewitt radio show many moons ago. Knew you were someone special from the very start. Read your books. Once sent you a note that I had thought they were a warning about the future, but that future was happening now right before my eyes!! Thank God Trump won the election! Him, his Team, the Congress better make the most of these next 4 years so we don't quickly slide back into utter madness! That's really the key distinction, Michael. The DC think-tank right still believe we're having a good-faith policy debate grounded in what philosophical abstractions produce the best outcomes for the citizenry. The left, on the other hand, want power, and, if that's your priority, you are indifferent as to how many people get close enough to the other guy to skim his skull with a bullet: very odd to live in a country where the world's most lavishly funded security detail permit two assassins to come within a whisker of pulling it off - and the politico-media class is entirely uninterested. In Britain, the Prime Minister lies to the country about who's stabbing schoolgirls and sends you to gaol for disagreeing with him, where you hang yourself in your cell. In Australia, at least thirty-five people died on the day they received their Covid jabs, but their demise remains entirely uninvestigated. They want you dead, or at any rate are indifferent to your death. If you disagree, do let me know why on today's edition of our Clubland Q&A. I'll be taking questions from Steyn Clubbers live around the planet starting at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in the British Isles and 9pm in western and central Europe. Yesterday Donald Trump was at the US/Saudi investment forum in Riyadh, which ended with the President inviting Crown Prince Salman up on stage to the strains of "YMCA" - because the House of Saud is renowned for its love of gay disco anthems. Instead of just enjoying the scene as merely another of the faintly surreal sights the Great Disruptor has added to the passing parade, the American right descended into internecine feuding with my former colleague Mark Levin accusing Steven Witkoff and by implication the entire Trump Administration of being "anti-Semites". Mr Witkoff happens to be a Jew: Mark Levin says he wasn't attacking Steve Witkoff but was counter-punching and then doubles down on the idea that "neocon" means "jew" "In part, they're talking about me, and I'm not gonna put up with it ... this 'neocon' talk, this 'Jew' talk, especially coming from a Jew is... pic.twitter.com/fHWMA4pB5o — Liam McCollum (@MLiamMcCollum) May 12, 2025 Granted the rising tide of Jew-hate, Mr Levin isn't helping his cause by yoking it to the failed geopolitics of the century so far. "Peace through strength" is an odd way to characterise a "neoconservatism" that led to Iraq becoming an Iranian proxy state, left the Taliban as the ninth or tenth best-armed military on the planet, made every Libyan port Islam's express check-in for Italy ...and whose adherents then decided to apply the same techniques that worked out so swell in the Muslim world to the European theatre. Happy to take your thoughts on American global strategy or any of the other topics we've discussed in recent days. Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our show live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. As much as we cherish the loyalty of our First Week Founding Members, we love to hear from brand new Steyn Clubbers. Among the additions to our ranks in recent days are newbies from around the globe - from Boston to Bulgaria, Wellington to Wokingham, Cairns to Kamloops. If you've joined this eighth anniversary either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, do shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show. But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in. So see you back here at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in London and Dublin, 9pm in Paris and Berlin, 10pm in Kiev and Moscow; half-past-ten in Teheran; midnight-forty-five in Kathmandu; 3am in Singapore and Honkers (sorry about that); 6am in Sydney and Melbourne; 8am in Auckland, and an even more civilised hour for the kippers and kedgeree in His Majesty's Dominions eastward across the Pacific, where you're so far ahead Michael E Mann's probably lost his appeal by now... On May 14, 2025 at 2:58 pm, Chris Davies wrote: Hi Mark, I hope you are well. As you highlighted in yesterday's journal, it comes to something when that scumbag Starmer, masquerading as the UK Prime Minister, channels Enoch Powell on the folly of open door immigration. Powell's "Rivers of Blood" speech draws a parallel with a certain "niche Canadian" in America Alone in being right too soon. After the manifest failures of so called conservatism at the ballot box in the UK, Canada and Australia, my belief is that true conservatism and a moratorium on all immigration may yet have a renaissance, given the movement of the Overton Window in recent times. My question to you is twofold: Am I right and even if I am, are we already too late (which is really all that matters at this stage)? Keep well Mark. On May 14, 2025 at 2:59 pm, JT Bourne wrote: Dear Mark-- I would like your eminent legal commentary on this new phrase that I heard this week: "very Brexity things." Does the sentence differ for first-degree versus second-degree Brexity-ness? Does misdemeanor Brexity-ness get you only a fine and probation? If you are charged with Brexity-ness, can you assert the affirmative defense of sympathy for the Windsor Framework? I appreciate your insights as we wait for the UK Supreme Court to weigh in. On May 14, 2025 at 3:08 pm, James Morphew wrote: Mark - I think I am only a third day founding member, but I'm in for the ninth. The topics that alarm you have always alarmed me, leading to a nagging question I have: How can I, as a committee of one, help to impede this decline in Western culture? (That sounds almost sarcastic, but I'm serious.) On May 14, 2025 at 3:09 pm, Peter wrote: Greetings Mark,

Since for Western Europe, Canada and others it is likely too late to reverse the process, in your estimation what strategies can believing Christians adopt to maintain their faith and community cohesion in increasingly secular Western societies experiencing Islamization? Thanks for all you do, Peter On May 14, 2025 at 3:12 pm, Carol Cox wrote: Re the Left's indifference to who dies, well, we now have a culture of death. You can't make it all right to kill unborn babies just because you want to without moving on to euthanasia (Hospice, anyone?) and all the rest. So what's your idea for returning to the sanctity of life that Christianity spread throughout Western civ? On May 14, 2025 at 3:15 pm, the not so gay Hussar wrote: Hi Mark, not interested in waving that constitution at you, but rather waving the LP jacket of Sinatra's Cycles. It was your brilliant Sinatra centenary series that first brought me to your corner of the internet (and why oh why isn't that a book?) and only recently did I do the decent thing and become a member. Anyway the LP jacket of Cycles lists Wait By The Fire on the track list but on the back it says it was substituted for My Way of Life. After much research (one has to amuse oneself somehow to stop ruminating on the pending civilizational collapse) the jury is out on whether Wait by the Fire was recorded or not. The co-composer Chip Taylor (the Wild Thing guy) seems to think it was. Others suggest it was recorded but never mastered or simply rehearsed and binned. Hard to believe it could be actually worse than My Way of Life. The other Taylor track on Cycles, Pretty Colours, despite a dreadful arrangement and a choral group that sounds like an ululating BBC Home Service choir trapped in a Yellow Submarine, suits Mr S. nicely. As a fellow Sinatraphiliac and a guy who has talked to a lot of music guys, I was wondering if you ever ran across Chip Taylor (who seems an affable old cove) and got any insight? You're my last hope! PS, because of you I find myself dropping the phrases soi disant and en passant in cocktail conversation, hence finding myself invited to fewer cocktail parties. Love all of your insights. cheers. On May 14, 2025 at 3:18 pm, Patrick Geagan wrote: Hello Mark, hope you're well today. The other day I read a stat that republicans have sent the fewest bills to a President in seventy years. Is this 2016 all over again when the Republican controlled houses of Congress sat on their hands and did nothing to advance Trumps agenda? My gosh what a useless party. On May 14, 2025 at 3:20 pm, Queen of the Jungle wrote: Dear Mark, I must confess that I did not have on my Bingo card a veritable Trump rally in Saudi that ended with the former gay anthem of "YMCA "as its closing number. President Trump is the only world leader who has the imagination and the balls to pull off a stunt like this and his presidency is a once in a lifetime event as he proves every day. Speaking of which, I wonder how you would rate the first 100 days of the Trump regime when it comes to your own issues that you have covered for the past couple of decades. Such as: 1. Not so great Britain and Trump's dealings with Starmer et al. 2. Trump on the Green New Deal scam and phony man made global "warming". 3. Immigration and the Great Replacement. 4. The CVD debacle and Op Warp Speed plus the apology tour that never happened. 5. Not having anything to do with Trump, but would you care to weigh in on the Macron/Starmer/Merz possible coke scandal that did not involve Hunter Biden at all. Thanks for all that you do for what's left of Western Civ. On May 14, 2025 at 3:25 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: Continued club birthday salutations,

Mr. Steyn! I get the whole Machiavellian keep-your-enemies-closer thing, but a plane gifted by a terrorist regime? Did it not occur to ANYONE that it may well accomplish what the feckless American would-be assassins couldn't? All I can see is it exploding mid-air when some qatari/hamas freak pushes a remote control button. On the brighter side, the Afrikaners story is heartening. My parents were refugees, so I tend to natural sympathy to the persecuted. Cheers,

OLGA On May 14, 2025 at 3:28 pm, Denise from NC wrote: Hi Mark, This situation has puzzled me for some time. With all of the talk from you, and a very few others. about the gang rapes of young girls in Great Britain, why do we not hear anything from the Royal Family? From what you say, these gang rapes have been going on for quite some time. I don't remember ever hearing anything about this when Queen Elizabeth was alive. I don't keep up with all that is British, we Americans have enough of our own to worry about. If I am wrong, I am happy to apologize. Have a good day, Mark!!! On May 14, 2025 at 3:31 pm, Doug Cole wrote: Hello there Mark Voice-of-Reason Steyn and congratualtions on your 8th anniversary! Say, what do you make of recent efforts in Canada to make it a hate crime for even questioning the supposed residential school genocide program? Yes, that program, which was so horrific there is zero evidence of it ever occuring. (These people make me want to sign up for medical assistance in dying as there is clearly no one with any common sense left in the country.)

Doug Cole On May 14, 2025 at 3:36 pm, The Notorious Mr. J wrote: What to make of the latest rumblings from DC? Trump seems to be "softening" his stance on tariffs, playing semi-nice to Xi for the short term at least. Just a ploy from the playbook of bully boy deal making? As Conrad Black has noted in a recent article, Carney will take this change in mood as proof of his triumph over the Orange Dragon. He shouldn't flatter himself. On May 14, 2025 at 3:36 pm, Laurence Jarvik wrote: Mark, why do you think President Trump increased military spending instead of cutting it? Given your theory, he would have done better cut spending to force greater efficiency and economy-- if he seriously wants America to win wars in the future...and given the way Washington works, you can't cut domestic spending unless you cut military spending 1 dollar to one dollar... On May 14, 2025 at 3:40 pm, Drew Weber wrote: Hello Mark,

Recent news items of government incompetence and waste include Real ID and our antiquated air traffic control system. The current Real ID implementation is in response to the events of 9/11 nearly 24 years ago! I believe I heard from you first that all of the hijackers had valid ID. That didn't stop the usual do-nothings in Washington to do something. So, after reportedly $10 billion in costs incurred by governments and citizens we struggle to roll out Real ID to address a problem that barely exists. Though, I'm sure the ID card industry is happy. In the meantime, we learn that the government has to go to eBay to buy spare parts to keep the air traffic control system operating. So, for the past two decades plus, we've spent billions on Real ID rather than spend money to truly modernize air traffic control and actually make our skis safer. In general waste and fraud are culprits in the budgetary mess we are in, however government spending on programs that are not core to its mission, while shortchanging those programs core to its mission may be the bigger problem. Your thoughts? On May 14, 2025 at 3:43 pm, Scott Schertzer wrote: Dear Mark: Over the years the Republican party's excuses for not passing the type of legislation that its base had voted for included: we only have a majority in the House, but not the Senate, we have majorities in both the House and Senate, but not the Presidency and we have the Presidency, a majority in the House and a majority in the Senate, though not large enough to be filibuster proof. The current tax bill working its way through Congress needs only a majority to pass both houses, as the Budget Reconciliation process does not allow for a filibuster. And Republicans are still unable to give the people who voted for them what they want. Just two examples are Medicaid, which will see minor cuts in spending, if any at all, and the SALT deduction, the amount that residents of blue states with ultra-high state and local taxes are able to deduct, which will increase from $10,000 to $40,000. If they aren't able butch up with this bill, what are the odds they will be able to put into law any of Trump's Executive Orders, which can be done away with by the next Democrat president? The GOP seems to think that emulating the UK's Tory party, by not doing anything that would be considered remotely conservative, is a recipe to keep their current majorities. Perhaps they should check in with Rishi Sunak to see how that worked out for them. Sincerely, Scott Schertzer

Miami Beach On May 14, 2025 at 3:45 pm, Joel D in Sacramento wrote: Ahoy Mark, hope you are feeling well. When are you going to catch up with the times and start offering Mark Steyn voyages on a nice Boeing gifted by a Gulf Emirate? A nice cruise boat somehow seems so lame by comparison. On May 14, 2025 at 3:47 pm, Josh Passell wrote: Hi Mark! Are their fourth acts in the lives of sinister Teutonic megalomaniacs? Best of health to you! On May 14, 2025 at 3:48 pm, Bill Bradshaw wrote: Dear Mark, I miss the Mark Steyn cruise promo especially the exquisite fermata at the end of the song. What is the name of that song? Best wishes,

Bill Bradshaw On May 14, 2025 at 3:51 pm, GoneBirding4291 wrote: Just confirmed that my Mark Steyn Club renewal has gone thru. I say again as I say every year: Being a member of the Mark Steyn Club is the best deal in town! I thoroughly enjoy every feature on your website — music, video poetry, Tale for Our Time are all outstanding; I am especially fond of Laura Rosen Cohen's weekly Links. Thank you for everything you do — your voice is so important during these tumultuous times. On May 14, 2025 at 3:54 pm, Ross Spence wrote: Mark Levin may have been right about urging an Article V Constitutional Convention, but that was windmill-tilting. As you pointed out many years ago, Levin is an ineffectual Constitution-waiver. Levin still hasn't realized what you pointed out 20 or more years ago that we in the United States live in a post-Constitutional and post-Cold War world. Trump, Witkoff & Co. do understand it. I am so happy the Trump team are hitting the power-grabbing socialists with the power of common sense. On May 14, 2025 at 4:01 pm, George Pereira wrote: Mark,

...What I would like to ask about is clickbait. Everybody has seen it. 10 greatest Cities, 10 worst vacation spots, the best pets, the worst cars. Most of it, I thought, fairly banal and mildly interesting. Of late, clickbait has undergone a very repulsive and repugnant change of character. We go from the stupid: put a water bottle in your car's wheel hub, hang a bag of water with pennies in it over your doorway and the like to the utterly visually vile mold on your fingertips to worms coming out from your feet at night and more of the same.

These videos and links contaminate even the most normal of websites. Do you or does anyone have any idea where this garbage is coming from or why it infests the internet and only seems to be getting worse? Fortunately, Steyn online is free of such unsavory material and the only clickbait remains the dulcet tones of Mark himself!

Looking forward to the Ninth Year! Perhaps "the Eagle of the Ninth" would be a great Tale for Our Time. On May 14, 2025 at 4:05 pm, Robert Bridges wrote: "Starmer said the changes, which still need Parliament's approval, are needed to maintain social cohesion, drive investment in the local workforce and prevent Britain from becoming "an island of strangers."" Exactly who are now the "strangers"? On May 14, 2025 at 4:05 pm, Toby Pilling wrote: An island of strangers? Or of enemies? On May 14, 2025 at 4:08 pm, Debra Silver wrote: Hi Mark, In response to Robert... I'm fairly certain we will maintain our presence in the Golan and continue to defend the Druze in the area...

just wanted to send regards from Moshav Olesh in Israel.. and hope that your health continues to improve... On May 14, 2025 at 4:21 pm, hugo miller wrote: I just heard the news that Muhammad Yusuf's complaint against Rupert Lowe has, entirely predictably, been dismissed by the Crown Prosecution Service. Mr Lowe is now suing Muhammad Yusuf, Lee Anderson, and Reform 2025 Ltd, for defamation.

In a blistering statement, Mr Lowe describes Nigel Farage as "a coward and a viper", a sentiment with which Mark would surely agree. How can they be so effing stupid? Allegations that Lowe theatened to kill Yusuf? Made three monhs after the event?

I think this episode exposes Mr Yusuf's true nature. I never did like the man.

I did, however, like Lee Anderson. I can't understand what drove him to be so stupid as to attack Rupert Lowe and Ben Habib.

The whole of Reform 2025 Ltd seems to have been poisoned since Muhammad Yusuf 'bought' the Party. © 2025 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises. If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section. receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list en Viewing and submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here: Member Login Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device Forgotten password?