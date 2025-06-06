Belling the Cat by Mark Steyn

June 6, 2025 https://www.steynonline.com/15367/belling-cat Programming note: Tomorrow, Saturday, please join me for another eclectic edition of my Serenade Radio weekend music show, Mark Steyn on the Town, surveying the scene from French opera to Jamaican reggae. The broadcast starts at 5pm British Summer Time - which is 6pm in Western Europe and 12 noon North American Eastern. You can listen from almost anywhere on the planet by clicking the button at top right here.. ~I was supposed to launch a brand new Tale for Our Time tonight, and was looking forward to it. However, after a minor medical procedure, I don't have sufficient vocal power for it. So we will postpone our seventy-first tale until next weekend, and in lieu offer a rerun of a tale first aired almost a decade ago. After our series of Sunday Poems made its first venture into Rudyard Kipling, Robert Meador, a First Year Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club, wrote with a request: Kipling is a treasure. I see I am not the first to recommend his Just So Stories, but I'm sure I speak for Marvin and other felines everywhere: you should do a recording of 'The Cat That Walked by Himself'. Well, I'd always loved that particular tale. A lot of the Just So Stories are delightful and whimsical, but "The Cat that Walked by Himself" is also profound - not only on relations between man and feline, but between man and woman. So I took up Robert's suggestion and am pleased to offer it here as a bonus for Steyn Club members. It's a tale of domestication - from the days when "the Tame animals were wild": The Dog was wild, and the Horse was wild, and the Cow was wild, and the Sheep was wild, and the Pig was wild—as wild as wild could be—and they walked in the Wet Wild Woods by their wild lones. But the wildest of all the wild animals was the Cat. He walked by himself, and all places were alike to him. Of course the Man was wild too. He was dreadfully wild. He didn't even begin to be tame till he met the Woman, and she told him that she did not like living in his wild ways. She picked out a nice dry Cave, instead of a heap of wet leaves, to lie down in; and she strewed clean sand on the floor; and she lit a nice fire of wood at the back of the Cave; and she hung a dried wild-horse skin, tail-down, across the opening of the Cave; and she said, 'Wipe your feet, dear, when you come in, and now we'll keep house.' That is a timely thought for Pride Month, as the swelling ranks of bepenised women continue their annexation of female space. To hear "The Cat that Walked by Himself" by Rudyard Kipling, prefaced by my own introduction, please click here and log-in. We launched The Mark Steyn Club eight years ago, and I'm immensely heartened by all those SteynOnline supporters across the globe - from Fargo to Fiji, Vancouver to Vanuatu, Surrey to the Solomon Islands - who've signed up to be a part of it. As I said at the time, membership isn't for everyone, but it is a way of ensuring that all our content remains available for everyone - all my columns, audio output, video content, every movie feature and Song of the Week. That said, we are introducing a few bonuses for our members - not locking up our regular content, which will always be free, but admitting members to a few experimental features, such as this series of audio adventures. In Tales for Our Time I revisit some classic fiction I've mentioned in books and columns over the years - old stories that nevertheless speak to our own age. Our first serialisation was The Tragedy of the Korosko by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, creator of Sherlock Holmes; next came The Time Machine by H G Wells; and then The Secret Agent by Joseph Conrad, and The Prisoner of Zenda by Anthony Hope. Two of those I've since updated in contemporary iterations. I always liked reading stories, and I did do a little of it professionally a zillion years ago. So, if it works, we may release them as audio books on CD or Audible a ways down the road. But for the moment they're an exclusive bonus for Mark Steyn Club members. If you'd like to hear this Tale, all you need to do is join the Club - either for a full year or, if you suspect we're some fly-by-night shifty Canuck scamsters and you want to see how it goes, a mere experimental quarter. And, aside from Tales for Our Time, The Mark Steyn Club does come with other benefits: ~Exclusive Steyn Store member pricing on over 40 books, mugs, T-shirts, and other products;

