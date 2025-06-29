A Se'nnight of Steyn: June 22-28

Welcome and thank you to our new and returning members from Alabama, Arizona, British Columbia, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, France, Georgia, Hampshire, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Middlesex, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Norfolk, North Carolina, Northamptonshire, North Lincolnshire, Ohio, Ontario, Pennsylvania, Perthshire, Saskatchewan, Tennessee, Texas, Tokyo, Tyne and Wear, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Berkshire and beyond...

Renewing member Michael from Ontario says:

Mark, long time fan. You are one of the lights in the darkness. God Bless.

South of the 49th parallel, Tim from Florida has just joined:

Mark, I've been a fan since 2015 when on the Rush Limbaugh show you made a quip about the novel rhetoric that we must protect "The Peaceful Transfer of Power" and how it's so special because in barbaric countries like Norway they take the old Prime Minister, throw him off of the balcony, and the crowd "tears him to pieces". I'm still not sure if anyone else ever found that so amusing, but you were early to point out the over usage of meaningless buzzwords in politics when it was not yet cool. My apologies for waiting a decade to join your club...

It's never too late to join! If you've been on the fence, now is a great time to sign-up.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked at SteynOnline...

~ Steyn's Song of the Week Irving Berlin's "God Bless America" was most appropriately timed, as Mark explains...

~ Following the US strike on Iran, Mark undertook to examine the Things That Don't Change and the meaning of Harmony and Understanding. Club members had quite a lot to about these developments in the comments section.

~ On Wednesday Mark fielded questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet. This week's show covered a range of topics from the Iran ceasefire and the Nato summit to New York's next mayor and the latest Covid-vaccine stats. In case you missed it, here's the action replay.

~ In addition to her round-up of links, Laura Rosen Cohen took on the political disaster unfolding in New York.

~ It was "All Far Too Quiet on the Western Front" on Friday as Mark further explained the essential difference between the rulers and the ruled...

~ On this week's episode of Mark Steyn on the Town, we celebrated two very different songwriters, and some ring-a-ding-ding movie themes.

~ And, in his Saturday column, Rick McGinnis reviewed Grand Prix and the Motorsport Movie.

A new week begins later today with Steyn's Song of the Week at Serenade Radio at 5:30pm British Summer Time/ 12:30pm North American Eastern Time.

THE MARK STEYN 2026 CRUISE - October 4th-11th

Imagine:

Cruising from the picturesque Quebec City to the vibrant streets of New York, with stops at the stunning fjords of Saguenay, the historic charm of Sept-Îles, and the lively culture-rich shores of Halifax.

Exclusive access to live tapings of The Mark Steyn Show and all your favorite Club features – Sunday Poem, Tales for Our Time, and Steyn's Song of the Week.

Enjoying intimate parties and social hours with Mark and his special guests, as well as fellow cruisers who share your passion for meaningful conversation and unforgettable experiences.

Experiencing the timeless elegance and impeccable service aboard the Queen Mary 2 – truly a floating palace.

Spaces for this intimate voyage are very limited, and we want to make sure you don't miss your chance to embark on this journey with Mark and like-minded fellow cruisers from around the world.

Ready to secure your spot or want to chat about the best stateroom options?

Give a call to our Steyn at Sea Cruise Travel Partners at 1-844-340-3350. They'll help you every step of the way.

Or, better yet, click here to book your adventure now.