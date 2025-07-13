A Se'nnight of Steyn: July 6-12

Mark - in 2010 - being interviewed in Copenhagen by one of Denmark's top TV presenters, Kurt Strand, about the broader background to the attacks on cartoonists and cartoons - the demographic transformation of Europe.

Today is the first anniversary of the shooting of the attempted assassination of Trump while on stage in Butler, Pennsylvania. As Mark notes in this morning's column:

Once it became clear that the hit had not succeeded, the awful corrupt American media lost all interest in the story, which remains the most under-investigated presidential assassination attempt of the last hundred years. Curious.

This week, Mark introduced the seventy-second audio entertainment in our series Tales for Our Time.

The newest addition to our collection is Joseph Conrad's Heart of Darkness, the Modern Library's choice for the sixty-seventh Best Novel of the Twentieth Century - though it's more of a novella and was first published in Blackwood's Magazine in 1899. As Mark notes in his introduction, it has certainly lasted through the twentieth century and into the new millennium.

~ On Sunday, Mark paid tribute to an anthem for rebellious youth written by a guy born in the nineteenth century: "Rock Around the Clock".

~ In our most read piece of the week, Mark further explored the death of the West with a warning re: public pools in Germany (and elsewhere in Europe).

~ On Tuesday Mark wrote about Sir Sadiq Khan and Sir Keir Starmer paying their "respects" at the twentieth anniversary of the London Tube bombings the day before.

~ Mark returned to field questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet on Wednesday. This week's show covered a range of topics from the latest on the Epstein "list" to demographic displacement plus some memories of Mark's early interviewees. In case you missed it, here's the action replay.

~ Laura Rosen Cohen thanked you for your attention to this matter in her round of links this week.

~ Mark's Weekend Notebook offered a few last-minute vacation suggestions...

~ On Saturday, we had our annual Bastille Day episode of Mark Steyn on the Town. In case you missed it, club members may log-in and access the replay here.

~ Also, Rick McGinnis was back with his review of Barbara Stanwyck in "Baby Face".

