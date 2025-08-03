A Se'nnight of Steyn: July 27-Aug 2

Like Superman, Mark makes a seamless transition from mild-mannered presenter to paramilitary organizer (or was that the other way around?). If you missed the reference, check out this week's Clubland Q&A.

Welcome and thank you to our new and returning members from around the world. We especially appreciate your kind comments...

New member John from Lancashire:

...I owe you so much for all the joy your work has brought me. Never give in!

First-year founding member Linda from Virginia:

I hope my membership contributes in some small way to the vast contributions you make to CIVILIZATION!

And, from North Carolina, Muriel has also renewed:

Just a remark about Tales for Our Time - they all suffer from the same problem, they end...

Indeed. Tales for Our Time - Mark's brilliant narrations of classic fiction - is one of the most popular features of The Mark Steyn Club - a terrific value as well as a necessary escape from the churn of daily headlines.

Our archive is now seventy-two titles strong with something available for everyone:

Thrillers and Adventures from John Buchan to Agatha Christie.

Romance and Comedy from Jane Austen to P.G. Wodehouse.

Future Dystopias and Science Fiction from George Orwell to H.G. Wells.

History from Arthur Conan Doyle to C.S. Lewis.

Fantasy and Horror from F Scott Fitzgerald to Robert Louis Stevenson.

Short Stories and Novellas from Rudyard Kipling to Jack London. And more...

If you have not yet enjoyed our Tales for Our Time series or our most recent selection, Heart of Darkness by Joseph Conrad, this is a great time to test it out.

Our new audio player makes it easy to switch from listening to the car to the beach during these last dog days of summer. And, if you're not yet a member, we invite you to join here!

Meanwhile, here's how the last seven days looked at SteynOnline:

~ In Steyn's Song of the Week, Mark told the story of one of the most recorded songs of the last hundred years: "Summertime".

~ In our most read piece of the week, Mark asked, "What happened to "the most eminently civilised society on earth?'".

~ On the first anniversary of the slaughter at Southport, Mark pondered "The State as Liar".

~ Mark was behind the Clubland Q&A microphone on Wednesday fielding questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet. This week's show covered a range of topics including the UK's draconian "online safety" measures, Trump's triumph over Europe, illegals enforcing the law and more. In case you missed it, here's the action replay.

~ During Clubland Q&A, Johnny in Mid-Ulster requested a reprise of one of our Sunday Poems remembering the Claudy bombing. Mark obliged here.

~ Laura's Links was back on Thursday with a word from SteynOnline's Laura Rosen Cohen on "The Nine Days" in the Jewish calendar.

~ "A Baroness on Barrenness" was remembered on Friday: PD James and "The Children of Men".

~ In this week's episode of Mark Steyn on the Town, we start and end with memorable mononyms, from Sting to Hildegarde. We also remembered Cleo Laine and the Royal Victoria Hotel in Nassau. If you missed its airing on Serenade Radio, you may log in and have a listen here.

~ Later Saturday, Rick McGinnis reviewed Carole Lombard in "Hands Across the Table", a 1935 hit from the screwball genre.

A new week begins later today with Steyn's Song of the Week at Serenade Radio at 5:30pm British Summer Time/ 12:30pm North American Eastern Time.

THE MARK STEYN 2026 CRUISE - October 4th-11th

Imagine:

Cruising from the picturesque Quebec City to the vibrant streets of New York, with stops at the stunning fjords of Saguenay, the historic charm of Sept-Îles, and the lively culture-rich shores of Halifax.

Exclusive access to live tapings of The Mark Steyn Show and all your favorite Club features – Sunday Poem, Tales for Our Time, and Steyn's Song of the Week.

Enjoying intimate parties and social hours with Mark and his special guests, as well as fellow cruisers who share your passion for meaningful conversation and unforgettable experiences.

Experiencing the timeless elegance and impeccable service aboard the Queen Mary 2 – truly a floating palace.

Spaces for this intimate voyage are very limited, and we want to make sure you don't miss your chance to embark on this journey with Mark and like-minded fellow cruisers from around the world.

Ready to secure your spot or want to chat about the best stateroom options?

Give a call to our Steyn at Sea Cruise Travel Partners at 1-844-340-3350. They'll help you every step of the way.

Or, better yet, click here to book your adventure now.