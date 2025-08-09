An Unwanted Intrusion at Victoria

Welcome to the conclusion of our seventy-third Tale for Our Time: The Final Problem by Arthur Conan Doyle. In this grand dénouement Holmes and Watson are booked on the Continental express, but at Victoria Station the latter cannot find the former:

In vain I searched among the groups of travellers and leave-takers for the lithe figure of my friend. There was no sign of him. I spent a few minutes in assisting a venerable Italian priest, who was endeavouring to make a porter understand, in his broken English, that his luggage was to be booked through to Paris. Then, having taken another look round, I returned to my carriage, where I found that the porter, in spite of the ticket, had given me my decrepit Italian friend as a travelling companion. It was useless for me to explain to him that his presence was an intrusion, for my Italian was even more limited than his English, so I shrugged my shoulders resignedly and continued to look out anxiously for my friend.

Thank you for your comments on this latest venture into the Sherlock Holmes canon. JB, a Steyn Clubber in Bigfork, Montana, writes:

A pleasant surprise. As with Heart of Darkness, I have read this story more than once before. With TFOT, there is the added bonus that there will be a musical selection. It wouldn't be right to read this tale without also doing The Empty House. It would be nice not to have the ten year gap in publishing, though.

Okay, JB, you'll be pleased to hear we're going to do The Empty House - and not with Conan Doyle's ten-year gap. So we've scheduled it for the summer of 2045.

