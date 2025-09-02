Ted Man Walking

Programming note: Tomorrow, Wednesday, I shall endeavour to be here for our midweek Clubland Q&A taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm British Summer Time/9pm Central European. Hope you can swing by.

~Graham Linehan is the creator of Father Ted, a truly beloved sitcom from the UK's Channel Four. But, because he is opposed to the notion that women have penises, he was forced out of TV comedy (as ruthlessly homogeneous a world as can be found) and then out of Britain itself. He returned from exile this morning only for the purposes of attending his trial, starting at Westminster Magistrates' Court this Thursday, following his previous arrest by Big Tranny's ideological enforcers at Scotland Yard. So naturally, on landing at Heathrow this morning, he was immediately arrested all over again by five officers waiting for him at the end of the jetway. In a country where the constabulary is still generally gun-less, this quintet was ostentatiously armed. Why?

Because the perp had written three transphobic tweets.

So that works out at one-and-two-thirds Brit Wanker Coppers per tweet - for those of you wondering why the police are unable to investigate Muslim gang-rape and the UK now accounts for forty per cent of all cellphone theft in Europe. Truly, as a niche Canadian first said many years ago, Britain is the land where everything is policed except crime. The Guardian story on his latest arrest can be found here; Mr Linehan's version is here. He was taken ill while being interrogated, but the plods sportingly agreed to take him to hospital.

Interestingly, the recent UK "Supreme Court" decision on biological sex seems to have made no difference whatsoever to the Brit Wanker Coppers' attitude to "transphobia". This is one of the tweets for which Graham Linehan was arrested:

Posting the above is apparently a crime in the United Kingdom. On the other hand, threatening to kill "transphobes" or exhorting your followers to murder Tory MPs or slit the throats of the "far right" is all hunky-dory. If you're on Twitter or Facebook and are planning a trip to London, you may wish to take these subtle distinctions into account before boarding your flight from the Free World into Power-Bottom Starmer's totalitarian dump.

As viewers may recall, Graham Linehan was a guest on The Mark Steyn Show. His only bail condition is that he refrain from posting on X. Under any sane understanding of English law, that's an unlawful abuse of process by the Brit Wanker Coppers - in the same way that, when searching your house to "gather evidence" of your tweet, the BWCs now routinely seizing your kids' telephones is also an abuse of process. Likewise the most recent arrest of Tommy Robinson without cause. Next time Trump wants to drop a bunker-buster he should dispatch it to New Scotland Yard.

~I was glad to see Rupert Lowe post this:

I stand with Linehan. Arrested for a social media post. This is MADNESS. — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) September 2, 2025

However, I disagree that it is "MADNESS". It is not. It is conscious strategy - because even any residual culture of free speech is incompatible with what they're planning to do to you.

Which is why I don't think "politics", at least as it has been traditionally understood, will be much help to us. Have you been following the German municipal elections? Headline from Bild:

Parteien verpflichten sich, nur positiv über Migration zu sprechen

Which means:

Parties commit to speaking positively about migration

Hang on, that must be some sort of typing error, right? But no:

The CDU, the SPD, the Greens, FDP, the Left Party, and Volt have agreed, at the initiative of the Cologne Round Table for Integration, not to speak negatively about migration during the campaign. This so-called 'Fairness Agreement' by all the parties except the AfD (which was not even asked) stipulates that 'migrants and refugees must not be held responsible for negative social developments such as unemployment or threats to internal security'. In principle, the parties have agreed 'not to conduct the election campaign at the expense of people living among us with a migrant background.'

So all the parties but one have agreed to talk only positively about mass migration. This in a city, Cologne, where migrants marked New Year's Eve a few years back with an orgy of mass rape that "mainstream" media declined to report, and in a country where only the other day an "asylum seeker" threw a sixteen-year-old girl under a train:

It happened again. An illegal Iraqi migrant, known to the authorities, has been arrested again after having previously released, for pushing a 16 y/o girl in front of a train in Germany. The girl did not survive. According to new information from the prosecutor's office,... — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) August 30, 2025

The dead girl is from Ukraine. She would have been safer in a war zone - as would this Ukrainian lady in North Carolina. If you wanted to incentivise revolutionary uprising, you would do as the German establishment did and sign a "fairness agreement" confirming that electoral politics is just a massive diversion for the rubes. Oh, but don't worry: the political class is still free to have vigorous disagreements on the Shopping Mall Parking Lot Expansion bill.

~Now that we've all agreed to talk positively about mass migration, how about those "moderate Muslims"? Almost two sod-bollocking decades ago, I had a meeting with Dick Cheney in the White House on the very subject of Islam in Europe. To make the convo a bit more even-handed, there was another chap present who argued to the Vice President that there was a new class of sophisticated moderate Euro-Muslim leaders emerging across the Continent. Somewhat sceptically, I asked for an example, and he cited ...Tariq Ramadan. Mr Ramadan was then ranked by Time as one of the hundred most influential people in the world.

Breaking news from Switzerland:

The highest judicial body in the country, the Federal Supreme Court, has upheld Tariq Ramadan's three-year sentence for rape. Mr Ramadan's lawyers have announced he will be appealing to the European Court of Human Rights.

The bad news is that Mr Ramadan faces more trials for more rapes in Switzerland, France and Belgium. The good news is that his conviction is apparently no obstacle to remaining a member in good standing of the British Foreign Office advisory group on freedom of religion.

So is this the new critical distinction? A radical Muslim rapes your nine-year-old daughter; a moderate Muslim prefers the milf next door? Er, no: at least two of Mr Ramadan's accusers were fourteen and fifteen at the time.

