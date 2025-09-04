Brave New World

Greetings and thanks for being here for this week's edition of Laura's Links. It's been a busy week, as usual with the regular combination of work, caregiving, regular domestic duties plus the rather large pile on of extra domestic duties due to Mr. C's injury. Chez Cohen is slightly understaffed, but we are working our way through things one day at a time.

As I've mentioned previously, Fridays are generally a really busy day due to Sabbath preparations. Last Friday, by the time I lit my candles and Mr. C was off to synagogue, I could finally put my feet up and chill with my special needs son on the comfy couch. I grabbed my glasses, and my beloved Chabad newsletter and hit the couch right beside him, propped up by a bunch of soft pillows.

I started to read and the strangest thing happened. My son started pushing the newsletter in my hands with his hand. I paused for a minute, set it down beside me on the couch and he put his hand down. Then I picked it up again, and started to read again, although my eyelids were already quite heavy. And again, he pushed his hand toward the newsletter. So I set it down. Then he put his hand on my glasses to take them off and in that moment, I realized what was happening. For the first time in his life, he was protecting me. I believe he realized that I was bone-weary, he sensed that I should not be reading anything - not even the Torah tidbits, nothing. Somehow, through Divine Providence, he forced me to rest my weary head and mind till Mr. C came home from synagogue and we had our Friday night dinner. Nothing like this has ever happened to me with him before. So I had a cuddle with him, resting, processing, and truly thanking G-d for the chance to rest and for giving me the experience of my son protecting me for the first time ever. It was exquisitely fleeting, and I'm not sure it will ever repeat but it was real and I will replay it forever in my mind's eye, it was a real blessing.

As usual, this batch of links ties together where we are at as a civilization. Mark, of course, has done the lion's share of excellent reporting on and the best analyses (and Q&As) on the British and European arena. There's much more on both and the almost-just about-civil-war situation on the ground down below. But as the saying goes, sometimes a short video or photo is worth a thousand, or a gazillion million bazillion eleventy trillion words. Good luck to us all.

Lastly, a few stories that I don't want you to miss and a few humble observations from your In House Jewish Mother. First on the cold-blooded murder of beautiful, innocent, Catholic children at the hands of a murderous, sick, "trans" maniac in America. I think Mark said once to pay very close attention to what you are being told you cannot talk about. Because whatever that is, is the problem. We need to have a conversation about mental illness and trans and about the absolutely incalculable damage to the human brain, body and spirit that these evil pharmaceutical, medical interventions and social "affirmations" are doing to individuals and to our society as a whole. As Mark pointed out on a Q&A a few weeks ago, the reason the woke left is going down with this ship and doubling down is because if they can keep up the lie that men can be women and vice versa, and that children can and should be "sex-changed", i.e that MAN IS G-D, that MAN is the author of creation, then they win everything. Then there is no truth whatsoever. This is truly evil stuff and we need more vigilance and more action.

Not unrelated, a story about how "fast fashion keeps people poor". No amount of money can purchase meaning in one's life. No amount of crap from China can fill that void. People need meaning in their life, not more crap.

And also not unrelated - this is terribly sad. This is the result of an anti-natal default setting in way too many civilized countries. Again, like Mark says - the future belongs to those who show up. We know who is showing up and who is running the show and they both hate us.

As the late Andrew Breitbart said: "Walk toward the fire. Don't worry about what they call you. All those things are said against you because they want to stop you in your tracks."

So buck up and do what you can.

Disrupt where you can.

Keep your head up and not down.

Take care and see you in the comments.

North America:

Disgusting, corrupt fat cats. Be very wary of the "non-profit" world. Just because they say it's a non profit, doesn't mean that people aren't getting rich. In fact, it's usually the rule, not the exception and a lucrative grift funded (aka STOLEN) from hard-working taxpayers.

Everything is just great in Canada.

Meanwhile in Surry, British Columbia.

Nothing to see here.

Nothing to see here either. No biggie.

Good thing Hubba Hubba Hegseth kept the receipts. Wow. The PDF version of the events is here and worth reading.

Thoughts, prayers and real solutions.

I'm in the wrong line of work.

Jews and Israel:

FIGHTING JEWS. Love this.

Mohammad's Jewish Grandson (this is a craaaaazy story).

Yes. The truth is nasty.

Shofar, So Good (Jewish New Year is approaching...).

The GOAT.

Cool.

Excellent.

The Great Walkbackening, Reckoning and Accounting:

Well, well, well.

The Formerly Great Britain:

In the UK, everything works the other way (or for the other side). As Mark says, it's where everything is policed except crime.

Is it possible to save the UK?

This is what having a backbone looks like. Bravo.

Courage is contagious.

The Green Green alliance. I actually just watched a very creepy video of an American woman talking about converting to Islam because as a former communist atheist, she felt her values were very aligned with Islam.

They. Hate. You.

Europe:

The silent dictatorship of France.

Voluntary sharia compliance.

Eva is spot on. Nothing else will work.

New rules.

Not unrelated.

Jewish Wisdom:

"...when we seek instruction and inspiration, we should turn to people who are not only intelligent and talented, but who consistently utilize their gifts for the world's greater good".

Down Under:

If your government actually hated you instead of serving you or representing you, wanted to replace you and was OK with invaders murdering you, what would they be doing differently?

Today in Satan:

Can we get a rethink about selling sperm and embryos and rent-a-womb? Anyone?

Kooks:

A thread on George Soros.

Human Grace:

The secret of life.

"Randomly paired roommates".

G-d bless these dentists. (Try not to cry happy tears, I dare you.)

