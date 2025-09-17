Live Around the Planet: Wednesday September 17th

Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - back for another hour of questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. We start at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in the British Isles and 9pm in western and central Europe.

Our last show aired during what - although we did not yet know it - proved to be the last hour of Charlie Kirk's short life. In just a week, the deranged consensus of the American "mainstream" media has bounced from one implausible theory of the case to the next. It's barely twenty-four hours since ABC TV's late-night comedy colossus Jimmy Kimmel was excoriating the right for refusing to recognise that Charlie Kirk's killer was "anything other than one of them":

Kimmel: MAGA 'Desperately Trying' To Portray Kirk Killer As Not 'One of Them'

Evidently Kimmel didn't get the memo - or, if he did get the memo, the talentless plonker and his forty-seven-man writers' room requires far more notice to craft their leaden lines and load them into the 'prompter for Jimmy to practice the night before. ABC TV has turned on a dime, and Charlie Kirk's killer is now the Regency bodice-ripper of our day. Where do I begin to tell the story of how great a love can be? With the heartwarming assassin's tender texts to his bepenised woman. From ABC's Chief National Correspondent Matt Gutman:

At first I assumed this guy was just some clueless flunky obsessed with transgenderism, but apparently he's a senior stenographer which probably means that this is the start of a psy-op to turn Tyler Robinson into the next Luigi Mangione.

Mr Gutman then warmed to his theme:

ABC's Matt Gutman doubled down, ten minutes later after this on ABC News Live: "It's heartbreaking on so many levels, Kyra. Obviously, Charlie Kirk was murdered brutally in front of a crowd of thousands...[O]n the other hand, there is this duality of a very a portrait of a very...

On tonight's show, Kimmel and Gutman will duet on "Learning to Love Your Latest Insane Theory of the Case is the Greatest Love of All".

In related news, the old coot who distracted police in order to let the tranny-besotted Romeo scram the scene turns out to be both a paedo and a friend of a senior advisor to Utah's trannyphiliac governor.

While Utah trannifies, Michigan Islamises:

A Dearborn, Michigan resident opposed naming a street after pro-Hezbollah figure Osama Siblani. Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud responded to the resident: "You do not belong in this city, Islamophobe! Get out!, you are not welcomed here"

Elsewhere, Trump lands in London, and Zoe Gardner says the death squads will follow:

Yesterday, the largest far-right protest in UK history marched through London, led by racist Tommy Robinson. Today, we say: They don't speak for us — and they won't have the last word. This Wednesday we come together against Trump for a better future. Do everything to be there.

I'm a little down at the moment, so every time I need to cheer myself up I click on Miss Gardner's video and roll around splitting my sides for another two minutes.

