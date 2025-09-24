Live Around the Planet: Wednesday September 24th

~Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - back for another hour of questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. We start at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in the British Isles and 9pm in western and central Europe.

Lots going on around the world including the would-be global government's deployment of its massive arsenal of non-functioning escalators and prompters against a member of its own "Security" Council. As with the murder of Charlie Kirk, multiple persons seem to have had foreknowledge of what was about to go down:

If someone at the UN intentionally stopped the escalator as the President and First Lady were stepping on, they need to be fired and investigated immediately. The Times reported this on Sunday.👇 pic.twitter.com/NitsWbGYG0 — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) September 23, 2025

The good news is that the UN is as brain-dead as Joe Biden, so it was unaware that, while a prompter malfunction would have done for Starmer, Carney, Fred Merz or any other "world leader", it would merely liberate Trump to open up a supersized can of transatlantic whup-ass. Beautiful to behold.

The escalator malfunction was not so satisfactory. "The Times" to which Miss Leavitt refers is not that of New York but the London original. It was, within just about living memory, the most influential newspaper in the world, but to America's money-no-object 24/7 security state it's just some other no-name foreign snooze-sheet. So, even though Mr Murdoch's UK readers were all aware of what might be in the works, the wankers of the malign US Secret Service were not, and thus, in apparent keeping with their mission, turned in their usual underperformance. One day, absent total reform or its abolition and replacement by something less crap, this will go very badly for Mr Trump.

On a busy day for the President, he also found time to revise his position on the Ukraine meat-grinder:

So everyone's on board with World War Three:

BREAKING: Trump calls Russia a paper tiger and says he believes Ukraine, with the EU's help, can take back all of Ukraine's territory pic.twitter.com/ScFTZgmtzG — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 23, 2025

Can Ukraine - even "with the EU's help" - take back all its lost territory? Doubtful - but it would be at the cost of its complete demographic viability.

But enough of such fripperies. What of the Number One news story of the day? At least according to the Brit Wanker Coppers:

Katie Hopkins has been interviewed by police for referring to herself as a "spaz". Under the UK's present government, this authoritarian nonsense is only going to get worse... pic.twitter.com/is26sNRolY — Andrew Doyle (@andrewdoyle_com) September 24, 2025

Westminster is about to pass its "assisted suicide" law. So they should just cut to the chase, and euthanise, as Patient Zero, the entire United Kingdom.

Happy to take your questions on any of the above or whatever else is on your mind. For the moment you can listen to our show live from almost anywhere you chance to be on this turbulent earth. Starting next week, in compliance with the United Kingdom's non-crime hate incident regime, this show will be regulated by Devon and Cornwall Wankabulary, so don't say "spaz" except when speaking about English policemen. A fortnight hence, in further compliance with Cruella von der Leyen and the European Commission, Clubland Q&A will be distributed exclusively by fax machine. So install yours today!

Membership of The Mark Steyn Club is required only if you wish to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, and especially appreciate those who are having such a grand time around these parts that they've signed up a chum for a Steyn Club Gift Membership. Among the additions to our ranks in recent days are newbies from around the planet - from New York to New South Wales, Longueuil to Leicestershire, Vienna to Vero Beach. If you've joined this week either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, do shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show.

But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in. So see you back here at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in London and Dublin, 9pm in Paris and Berlin, 10pm in Kiev and Jerusalem; half-past-ten in Teheran; midnight-forty-five in Kathmandu; 3am in Singapore and Honkers (sorry about that); 5am in Sydney and Melbourne; 7am in Auckland, and a far more civilised hour for the kippers and kedgeree in His Majesty's Dominions eastward across the Pacific, where you're so far ahead Michael E Mann's probably lost his appeal by now...