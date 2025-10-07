From the River to Manchester A&E

Programming note: Tomorrow, Wednesday, I shall endeavour to be here for our midweek Clubland Q&A taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm British Summer Time/9pm Central European. Hope you can swing by.

~Two years ago, I woke up to reports that something was up in Israel. I filed my first reaction when there were just - just - a hundred and fifty dead. That corpse count rose quickly through the day to 1,200 - the highest number of slaughtered Jews since the Second World War. But, even in those early hours, the nature of the event was clear: The hippie chicks seized at a near parodic peacenik music festival, raped to death, and then taken as hunting trophies to have their corpses paraded bloody and naked through the streets of Gaza as excited young boys leapt on the flatbeds of pick-ups to poke and prod at them.

Prudence might dictate that one should maintain a wary distance from such people. But your mileage may vary:

🟥 EXCLUSIVE McGill Professor Giulia Alberini sent her students a notice that she's cancelling class to participate in the October 7 "strike." I'm telling you because students can't. They're "TERRIFIED" to confront their teachers or complain to administration. I'm enraged. pic.twitter.com/iOvzS6Ui32 — dahlia kurtz ✡︎ דליה קורץ (@DahliaKurtz) October 7, 2025

Montreal is the "western" city I know best. While McGill's professors are gambolling and frolicking in their keffiyehs, its Jewish students require escorts to reach their classes safely:

Hillel in Montreal is offering students who need someone to walk them to class on October 7th given the large gatherings of those glorifying the mass murder of Jews. No student living in Canada should feel this way nor consider requiring a service like this. pic.twitter.com/6uKm7fi0VS — Leviathan (@l3v1at4an) October 5, 2025

Of course, as excitable as some of these Mohammedan chappies can undoubtedly be, I think we can all agree that the overwhelming majority of Palestinians are famous around the world for their peace-loving tendencies. Otherwise, His Majesty's three senior realms wouldn't have rewarded them by "recognising" "Palestine" as a "state".

Alas, not so. For most of their supporters throughout the west, it's the violence that turns them on. Are they selling Manchester-style decorative suicide vests at Walmart yet?

~Britain is not to everyone's tastes, but, before the coming of Islam, it had a better track record on Jew-hate than almost any nation in Europe. These days, not so much. Headline from The Times:

Doctor who made throat-slit gestures to Jews 'has right to free speech'

Indeed. After all, it's not like Graham Linehan and kneeing trannies in the bollocks, is it? The doctor in question is Rameh Aladwan, who works in Accident & Emergency at a Manchester hospital. No sooner had the UK medical regulator given the "alleged" Holocaust denier the all-clear to get back to the throat-slittery than she was weighing in on social media within hours of the synagogue attack:

A doctor who was allowed to keep her job after she allegedly denied the Holocaust has claimed that media focus on the Manchester synagogue attack is an example of 'Jewish supremacism'. Dr Rahmeh Aladwan, a trauma and orthopaedics doctor of British-Palestinian descent, also claimed that the decision by Manchester A&E department to temporarily restrict access in order to prioritise victims from the attack placed 'a specific community's security above the healthcare of the entire population'.

~GATEKEEPER, GATEKEEPER, KEEP ME A GATE: Even as Jewish life is being extinguished in England, Canada and western Europe, the respectable Jews know their priorities:

Jews don't need Tommy Robinson

Well, you need somebody. Because the Official Jews - the ADL, the Canadian Jewish Congress et al - have brought you to this pretty pass, and delivered you up to people who want you dead. It is a decade since I visited Toulouse in the wake of a brutal attack by Mohammed Merah on a local elementary school that left four Jews dead. Behind my hotel was a strange and unsettling windowless fortress whose sole entrance was guarded by two French soldiers with machine-guns. Curious as to its purpose, I inquired of one of the men on duty. He explained that, after various assaults, multiple synagogues had been consolidated into one, to make it easier for the French Army to secure it. This is Jewish life in Europe today.

But, of course, the Numero Uno Jewish arsehole on the entire sod-bollocking planet - the Anti-Defamation League's Abe Foxman - managed to blame it all on "nationalists, anti-government people, neo-fascists, neo-Nazis of anti-immigration and anti-government coming together".

Thus the Official Jews, as the last generation of European Jewry retreats to conduct Jewish life behind the soldiery. It's the same in Canada. During my free-speech battles, the Dominion's Number One Official Jew - Bernie "The F**kwit" Farber of the Canadian Jewish Congress - made common cause with the Canadian Islamic Congress. When Ezra Levant and I testified before the House of Commons, the CJC and B'nai Brith both showed up to object and to support the litigious Muslims attempting to get my boffo demographic bestseller banned. We got into a rumble with them in the centre-block of Parliament, with Ezra taunting the B'nai Brith bigshot as a "Jewish book-burner".

How'd that work out? Well, Farber got himself a Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal, which I'm in no danger of receiving. But how'd it work out for the non-Official Jews? Ask one on the streets of Montreal, if you can find one.

Yet still Stephen Pollard entrusts his fate to them:

Those of us who are appalled by the invitation [to Tommy Robinson] have ourselves come under attack as variants of the woke, liberal, elitist theme, to use Robinson's terminology. This is the poison which Robinson seems to spread, which he brings to anything he touches.

Okay, but, unlike the guy in Manchester and the gal in the Emergency Ward, Tommy Robinson doesn't want you dead. And, unlike Foxman and Farber, he hasn't spent the last three decades schmoozing the Jew-haters, and supporting their importation in such vast numbers that they are now electorally vital to the Canadian Liberal Party and the UK Labour Party - and you're not.

If this is the best Mr Pollard can do when Jews are being killed in the streets, he will be the last of his line to live in England. Manchester and Montreal are looking a lot like tomorrow's Baghdad or Bukovina - where once were Jews and now are none.

