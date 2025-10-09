Praise G-d, no sooner had the Priestly Blessings concluded in Israel did word come that a deal was reached to end the war in Gaza and bring the hostages (alive and those murdered) back home to Israel. The skies opened and a light rain fell in Israel, tears of joy from the heavens. G-d bless the peacemakers and G-d bless President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. There will be much to say in the coming hours and days about this, but for now, former hostages are encouraging everyone to keep praying until they are all back in Israel-not to stop. It's still very much all a blur, and feels absolutely unbelievable. By the time this column is published, there will no doubt be more news and further developments. I'll be following along, and will pop in updates into the comment section as I'm able. If the living hostages are able to dance with their families this Simchat Torah, two years almost to the day of the October 7 massacre, and it looks like that will be the case, we will really have the opportunity of witnessing a miracle in our lifetime.

Hello again and welcome to this week's fresh batch of Laura's Links. I'm still in the depths of the Jewish holiday season. It's now Sukkot! Fun! In English, this holiday is known as the Feast of Tabernacles or Feast of Booths. It is a seven-day holiday where we build and sit in little huts, commemorating the harvest season and the divine protection of the Jewish people as they left Egypt and wandered through the desert for forty years before entering the land of Israel. This holiday is one of the three Jewish holidays where we are commanded to make a pilgrimage to the Temple in Jerusalem (Sukkot, Passover and Shavuot).

This year, the holiday coincided with the second anniversary of the October 7th terrorist attack (or Pogrom, if you wish) on Israel so there have been festive holiday celebrations mixed with memorial services, coupled with rumor upon rumor of hostage release/war end negotiations. I don't envy anyone involved in the negotiations with the demonic monsters of Hamas/Qatar, having to be civil and pretend that they are a normal negotiating "partner". Unfortunately, the requirement to play along with this pretense sets up the side that is the side of civilization for failure from the get go. It's disgusting. But there's plenty of disgusting to go around, plenty of sympathy for the devil. Plenty of Jew-hating, soul-rotted, poisoned humans exuding the oldest hatred in every forum available to them.

As we saw last week in Manchester, thanks to the evil complicity of our political elites, and the vast network of NGO's and religious organizations trading in human flesh, the intifadah has been completely globalized. A Syrian Muslim man named Jihad (with a "revert" wife, one of three apparently), attacks worshipping Jews in a synagogue on the holiest day of the Jewish calendar and it's off the news cycle just a few days later. Ho hum. And before the victims were even buried, the rabid jihadi cheerleaders were demonstrating "for Palestine" (jihad/intifadah/kill the filthy, dirty, kufar infidels) all over the UK and the free world.

Closer to my own home, my very own high school - Earl Haig Secondary School - decided to play the Canadian National anthem IN ARABIC on October 7th. Again, I hope that Canadian Jews may just possibly, perhaps, finally start to understand that the golden age of North American Jewry is over and make their exit plans. And of course, it just starts, but never ends with the Jews so buckle up, Sunday people because you know what happens after the Saturday people are gone. This was a message, not an accident.

Anyway, the guy named Jihad is just the guy who did it this time in Manchester (all together now LOOOOOOONE WOOOOOOOOOOLF). But all the musty, keffiyeh-wearing Islamic neo-Nazis and their blue haired, bepronouned, Queers for Palestine, the thirty-year-old Gender Studies students, their professors and and all of their other assorted, godless, mostly white liberal men and women proteges, the men with vaginas and women with penises are the happy, gleeful, bloodlusting financial, psychological and "intellectual" (I use this word lightly) support beams of the Islamic Tower of Terror.

We don't talk enough about the left-Islamic (basically green-green) alliance against Western civilization, and we certainly don't talk enough about the left-blue and white alliance against the West, and by this I mean the legions of gutless, morally blinded leftist Jews and all their useless, preening, over-paid, Judaically ignorant organizations, newspapers and non-profit organizations and obnoxious, puffed up poopy headed spokesmorons. And the classist snobbery from otherwise brilliant Jewish writers who really should know better.

I mean, I talk about it, and I have been for at least twenty or so years, but we - my people - need to put much more effort into obliterating this suicidal, stiff-necked, posturing, moronic, particularly Jewish brand of existential stupidity and suicidal, annihilation coddling empathy.

OK enough for now. I'm a little worked up and I don't want to wreck my entire holiday.

Some October 7th commentary - obviously start with Mark here. Then, from the great Brendan O'Neill (read the whole thing), Laura Dodsworth and from Aaayan Hirsi Ali

Lastly, and on a somewhat lighter note, there is this absolute gem from President Trump. This is the ultimate blueprint on how to deal with Wokestapo sacred cows. You don't shy away from them, you find out exactly which of these pieties your guest subscribes to and metaphorically slaughter that cow right in front of their face on live television to the entire globe. Of course President Trump knew/knows that Mark Carney has a "trans" child. THAT IS THE POINT, PEOPLE. It's in your face, and drains all the puffery out of the pomp. Absolute perfection. CHEF'S KISS.

Happy Sukkot to all our Jewish readers. See you in the comments as I'm able.

