Never Mind the Bollocks, It's Islam

I've had a rough few days and have emerged from a cloud of medication to a barrage of intemperate emails from British readers demanding to know what I make of Jews being killed on the streets of Manchester, Jews being forbidden from attending footie matches in Birmingham, and Jews being arrested and interrogated for ten hours for perambulating the streets of London while wearing visible marks of their faith.

Well, obviously, I'm shocked, shocked to find Jew-hate going on at Rick's Café Keffiyeh.

But I'm not in the least bit shocked, shocked to find that yet again the public discourse in Britain and Europe and the rest of the west is nowhere near where it needs to be. The de-Jewing of sporting fixtures? As I wrote (here it comes, folks, first of the week) a mere sixteen sodding years ago:

For a glimpse of the future, consider the (for the moment) bizarre circumstances of the recent Davis Cup First Round matches in Sweden. They had been scheduled long ago to be played in the Baltiska Hallen stadium in Malmö. Who knew which team the Swedes would draw? Could have been Chile, could have been Serbia. Alas, it was Israel. Malmö is Sweden's most Muslim city, and citing security concerns, the local council ordered the three days of tennis to be played behind closed doors. Imagine being Amir Hadad and Andy Ram, the Israeli doubles players, or Simon Aspelin and Robert Lindstedt, the Swedes. This was supposed to be their big day. But the vast stadium is empty, except for a few sports reporters and team officials. And just outside the perimeter up to 10,000 demonstrators are chanting, 'Stop the match!' and maybe, a little deeper into the throng, they're shouting, 'We want to kill all Jews worldwide' (as demonstrators in Copenhagen, just across the water, declared just a few weeks earlier). Did Aspelin and Lindstedt wonder why they couldn't have drawn some less controversial team, like Zimbabwe or Sudan? By all accounts, it was a fine match, thrilling and graceful, with good sportsmanship on both sides. Surely, such splendid tennis could have won over the mob, and newspapers would have reported that by the end of the match the Israeli players had the crowd with them all the way. But they shook 'em off at Helsingborg.

So I get a little weary of everybody getting hysterical about every provocative weedy sapling while failing to address the vast forest penning you in on all sides. The other day police disrupted an "Islamist" plot to launch attacks by drone on the homes of the Belgian prime minister, the Mayor of Antwerp and the Netherlands' Geert Wilders. So The Spectator ran a piece headlined "We are not ready for drone terrorism". Fascinating stuff, if you think the problem is drones. As the Poles have just demonstrated vis à vis the Kremlin's recent incursions, it's not that difficult to take out a 10,000-euro drone with a million-euro missile. So, if you think your country's not broke enough yet, that's great news.

Alas, the problem is not drones but demography. Which is remorseless and can't be shot down even with a ten-million-euro missile. Me a mere thirteen sod-bollocking years ago, at the European Parliament:

A society that becomes more Muslim becomes less everything else – less Jewish, less gay, less feminist, less artistic, less scientific, less free. That's a simple statement of fact, but we shrink from it.

And we still do. Possibly because you're a non-Yiddisher non-sodomite of non-artistic non-scientific bent. You're just a member of the general population. Well, you need to get with the programme - like this game gal did:

Manchester Synagogue killer raped me after I converted to Islam and wed him

Was she a Tory cabinet minister? Oh, no, my mistake, that was Dame Caroline Spelman:

Burqa empowers women, says British minister

With the Cameron-May-Johnson "conservatives" like Dame Caroline, who needs self-detonating jihadists? (Unlike rock-ribbed UK Tories, the Dutch feel differently.)

As longtime readers may recall, for many years my regular stroll at dusk from Malmö to Rosengård was the annual Steyn test for assessing Europe's creeping Islamisation:

Malmö was one of the first Christian cities in what was then Denmark. It's now on course to become the first Muslim city in Sweden. I sat and had a coffee in a nice little place in a beautiful medieval square in the heart of town. Aside from a few modernist excrescences, it would not have looked so different in the early days of the Lutheran church. I got lucky, and fell into conversation with a couple of cute Swedish blondes. Fine-looking ladies. I shall miss Scandinavian blondes when they're extinct. At dusk, and against their advice, I took a twenty-minute walk to Rosengård. As you stroll the sidewalk, the gaps between blondes grow longer, and the gaps between young bearded Muslim men grow shorter. And then eventually you're in the housing projects, and all the young boys kicking a soccer ball around are Muslim, and every single woman is covered – including many who came from 'moderate' Muslim countries and did not adopt the headscarf or hijab until they emigrated to Sweden, where it's compulsory, at least in Rosengård. Do you remember the rationalization Israel used at the Oslo Accords? 'Land for peace'? In Sweden, which is about as far as you can get from Gaza and the West Bank, they're also trading land for peace, and as in Gaza unlikely to wind up with either. The Jews are already fleeing Malmö: Soon it will be like Tangiers or Baghdad or any other Arab town with a weed-strewn, decaying 'old Jewish cemetery' and no one left to tend it. But it's not just the Jewish graveyard that's destined to be abandoned, but the Lutheran ones, too. I would urge anyone to do that twilight walk from downtown Malmö to Rosengård, as the blondes thin and the bearded men multiply. That's Europe's future walking toward you.

It is twenty years since the highly-acclaimed award-winning Australian journalist Jill Singer furiously denounced me on the ABC for suggesting that Malmö was a preview of Sweden's future. I invited Jill and her telly crew to come and walk the walk with me, all expenses paid, and judge for herself. She declined, and has since died. But, on my crepuscular saunter in what is now Sweden's "youngest" city (half the population under thirty-five: hmm, I wonder why that is), demography marches on. So how's that going? Well...

Cinemas in Multicultural Malmö Refuse to Screen Jewish Film Festival

I'm shocked, shocked not to find Yentl playing at Cinema Keffiyeh.

Demography isn't everything but it's a good ninety per cent - especially if your public discourse, as at the BBC et al, won't permit you even to notice the demography. Sir Keir Starmer professes to be so outraged by the ban on Maccabi Tel Aviv fans attending the match in Birmingham that he has demanded the West Midlands Police and other "authorities" revisit the issue.

Yeah, good luck with that. The area of Villa Park, where Aston Villa Football Club is located, is over seventy per cent Muslim - because the new homogeneity is the stage that follows diversity. So how many thousands of constables would be needed to secure the neighbourhood for Maccabi fans? Perhaps for his next trick Sir Keir will decree that the Gaza tour dates of The Diary of Anne Frank must also go ahead. One notes that the Swedish tennis match at least banned both sides' fans, as opposed to just the away team's: I wonder if Starmer is not keeping that in his pocket as the last-minute "compromise" solution.

Because I seriously doubt today's West Midlands Police are capable of "securing" Villa Park for Jews. Birmingham is England's second city, except for the tiny detail that it is no longer English: by 2021, 43.5 per cent of Brum's under-eighteens were Muslim. I love the way befuddled Brit commentators still write about "the police" as if it's Dixon of Dock Green and the Z-Cars boys showing up to arrest you for your Tweet. Who do you think staffs your constabulary? The old cliché used to be that you knew you were getting old when you noticed the policemen were younger than you. Now you know you're getting old when you notice the policemen are more Muslim than you. Right now they're, increasingly, the constables. In a decade, they'll be the inspectors, and then the chief constables.

In Euro-discourse, Robert Jenrick saying that Birmingham represents a failure of "integration" counts as far-right hate-speech. But to state the obvious: nobody needs to "integrate" when they've conquered. So "integration" is bollocks. Talk of "values" is bollocks. Exciting developments in protective drone technology for beleaguered Belgian prime ministers is bollocks. The surprising lack of revivals of Fiddler on the Roof in Rosengård is bollocks.

So could we at least address the forest not the trees? All European countries this side of the Iron Curtain need to be talking, as Eva does, about "remigration" - about de-Islamising cities such as Birmingham:

It's time to claim our countries back. I am part of Generation Remigration. pic.twitter.com/vWQhmtN2VR — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) September 1, 2025

Western Europe has a very short window of opportunity (half-a-decade max) before le point de bascule - and the descent of a thousand-year Eurabian night.

As you know, we removed the musical interludes from our non-music shows because listeners felt it cut into the in-depth analysis of who's two points up in Iowa. So most readers will not have heard my recent observances of the sesquicentennial of Albert W Ketèlbey, who was born in Villa Park not far from the footie club. In 1875, the neighbourhood was not three-quarters Muslim. In fact, his fellow Brummies were so unfamiliar with Islam that Mr Ketèlbey made a fortune with musical exotica such as "In the Mystic Land of Egypt", "In a Persian Market", and "In the Heady Precincts of an Iowa Caucus".

And now Ketèlbey's birthplace is itself in the Mystic Land of a Giant Mirpuri Bazaar.

That's the point: We're not losing just a John Kasich presidency or a Caroline Spelman premiership; we're losing everything. I appreciate that Jenrick and the like are anxious to preserve what they perceive to be electoral viability. But, in doing so, they're eliminating the very possibility of national viability. We all need to be moving that so-called Overton window every hour of the day. So could politicians at least try being as butch as everyone's favourite Hilversum milkmaid?

