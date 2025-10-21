Ellison Island

Programming note: Tomorrow, Wednesday, I shall endeavour to be here for our midweek Clubland Q&A taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm British Summer Time/9pm Central European. Hope you can swing by.

~Before taking to my sickbed for a week, I was musing on Larry Ellison, the world's second richest man, and Tony Blair, the new "Board of Peace"'s second declared member - and the exciting plans they're making for the rest of us. The increasingly vampiric Blair, apparently running short of virgins to drink the blood of, has now made a short video on the benefits of his "digital ID".

So signing on with Tone will make your friendships "faster". Because they'll now be registered with the state.

After writing about Sir Tony's benefactor, whose family has just taken charge at CBS News, I found myself thumbing through a Larry Ellison hagiography. I eventually noticed that its author was a man called Matthew Symonds.

What a coincidence! Forty years ago, I used to work for a chap called Matthew Symonds, who with a couple of other fellows quit the Telegraph to set up a new newspaper called The Independent.

I can't say I've kept in touch over the decades, although I was dimly aware that Matthew had wound up siring one of Boris Johnson's wives. That doesn't really narrow it down very much, though. So I looked him up and it turns out that, while I was busy sinking from The Independent to GB News, Boris's father-in-law was being wafted onward and upwards to the glittering heights of executive director at - wait for it! - the Larry Ellison Foundation.

Tony Blair is nominally a socialist. Boris Johnson is nominally a conservative. So, whether you vote Labour or Tory, you wind up with either Larry Ellison's poodle or Larry Ellison's poodle's son-in-law. This may not be unconnected to why "democracy" doesn't seem to be functioning as well as it once did. Perhaps Larry Ellison's newly acquired "Sixty Minutes" will do a story on it.

~If memory serves, I haven't seen a Keira Knightley movie since Pirates of the Caribbean 37. But, if the laugh below is mere acting, she's the greatest thesp since Olivier:

NEW: Actress Keira Knightley laughs out loud after a reporter asked if she was aware that trans-allied people are boycotting Harry Potter because of J.K. Rowling. Question: You are voicing Professor Umbridge in the new Harry Potter audiobooks. Are you aware that some fans are... pic.twitter.com/2hqPgfyi55 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 14, 2025

Alternatively, if the laugh was genuine and spontaneous, I think I'm in love.

Unfortunately, on social media, they're not taking it well. I believe this is Keira's body-double for the Pirates of the Caribbean fight scenes:

Who knows what evil lurks in the heart of TERFs? The Five O'Clock Shadow knows!

~The fix is in on Sir Keir Starmer's "National Inquiry" into the scourge of Pakistani Muslim child-rape gangs - and it's the same-old-same-old the evil British state used five or six inquiries back to protect its secrets and its Islamic voting bloc. What is happening in English cities is a very particular phenomenon, as we have covered in great detail on The Mark Steyn Show. "Widening the remit" ensures that all the specific, tribal, Islamic, dangled-off-a-balcony, doused-in-petrol, house-burned-down, fed-into-a-kebab-mincer aspects are all lost in the generality of contemporary social chaos: "My public-school husband's brother keeps stalking me...", "In 1968 I was in the studio audience at Top of the Pops and a Radio One deejay copped a feel...", "I fled Kiev to work as a male model with a top Mayfair agency and this prime minister I went to see in his North London rental property insisted on services he hadn't paid for..."

Reluctant to go along with the stitch-up, two survivors of the multi-decade scourge have now quit the inquiry:

Following Fiona Goddard's resignation this morning, I have also made the decision to resign with immediate effect.

The final turning point for me was the push to widen the remit of the National Inquiry in ways that downplay the racial and religious motivations behind our abuse. pic.twitter.com/KbbI8kcAY3 — Ellie-Ann Reynolds (@EllieAnnRe71927) October 20, 2025

UPDATE! A third survivor, Elizabeth Harper, has now quit the establishment whitewash.

In Yorkshire, the constabulary not only enabled the industrial-scale child-rape, but helped themselves to the girls as well. Known rapists ran their gangs out of the Greater Manchester welfare department. Victims were picked up by their torturers from the very lobby of the Oldham police station.

And the British establishment is determined that there shall never be justice for the white working-class girls of England. Oh, have you seen our latest exclusive interview with Prince Andrew's former valet?

~Property rights are a core foundation of English law, so naturally they're part of the controlled demolition of our civilisation. A wanker judge in the British Columbia Supreme Court has just handed ownership of a significant swathe of Richmond, BC to an Injun tribe - a nomadic band back in the day, as it happens. So a society with no concept of property rights and which was just passing through till they'd eaten all the flora and fauna has greater enforceable title to your three-bedroom house than you do:

Further context on Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie's letter to residents. If your property is in the area outlined in black, the Court has declared Aboriginal title to your property, which may compromise the status and validity of your ownership. The entire area outlined in green... pic.twitter.com/tcrCzE57Ag — Angelo Isidorou (@angeloisidorou) October 19, 2025

Good luck unloading it on some incoming Afghan translator.

