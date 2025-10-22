Live Around the Planet: Wednesday October 22nd by Mark Steyn

October 22, 2025 https://www.steynonline.com/15649/live-around-the-planet-wednesday-october-22nd UPPESTDATE! If you missed today's edition of Mark's Clubland Q&A live around the planet, the action replay is available here. UPPERDATE! We're live now, so let's have at it! UPDATE! We'll be going live in about fifteen minutes, so do get ready to fire off your questions via the comment form below. See you at the top of the hour. And to listen simply click the livestream feed. ~Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - back for another hour of questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. We start at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in the British Isles and 9pm in western and central Europe. Lots going on in the world, and I'm happy to take questions on whatever tickles your fancy. In America the Shutdown is two points up in Iowa and looking at a midterm landslide. In Dublin last night, the brutal rape of a ten-year-old girl provoked a brief riot against the authorities. But don't worry, the politico-media class are all agreed it's the girl's fault: How is it appropriate to release this information, vilification of a ten year old? @rtenews onboard with goverment strategy of victim blaming. https://t.co/PEW7Dn7YtI pic.twitter.com/2GRMYRrWCX — Sarah Holmes (@sjholmesirl) October 21, 2025 Would the allegedly alleged perpetrator be anything to do with all the vibrant diversity that has so enriched the Emerald Isle? Well, it's reported that he requires an Arabic translator. But no doubt that's the girl's fault, too... For the moment you can listen to our show live from almost anywhere you chance to be on this turbulent earth. Starting next week, in compliance with Cruella von der Leyen and the European Commission, Clubland Q&A will be distributed exclusively by fax machine. So install yours today! Membership of The Mark Steyn Club is required only if you wish to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, and especially appreciate those who are having such a grand time around these parts that they've signed up a chum for a Steyn Club Gift Membership. Among the additions to our ranks in recent days are newbies from around the planet - from Auckland to Zurich, Great Yarmouth to Grande Prairie, Paris to Paw Paw. If you've joined this week either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, do shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show. But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in. So see you back here at 3pm North American Eastern - which is 8pm in London and Dublin, 9pm in Paris and Berlin, 10pm in Kiev and Jerusalem; half-past-ten in Teheran; midnight-forty-five in Kathmandu; 3am in Singapore and Honkers (sorry about that); 5am in Sydney and Melbourne; 7am in Auckland, and a far more civilised hour for the kippers and kedgeree in His Majesty's Dominions eastward across the Pacific, where you're so far ahead Michael E Mann's probably lost his appeal by now... On October 22, 2025 at 2:56 pm, Doug Cole wrote: Hi Mark. Glad to hear you are back amongst the living. In the matter of Government v Shutdown, I am still waiting for when the average US citizen notices even the slightest impact in their daily activities. So far the water still comes out of the faucets at my house; the air is still breathable, and the power is still on. One would think all these things would have vanished given the left's hyperbolioc pearl clutching. It is so tiresome.

Thank you again for all you do.

Doug Cole On October 22, 2025 at 2:57 pm, JC of Weston-super-Mare wrote: Hi Mark,

I do hope you are feeling slightly less mediocre than you have done in recent weeks.

Last week in your tribute marking the centenary of Margaret Thatcher's birth, you summarised her era "as a mere interlude in national suicide".

Do you fear that at some point in the future Donald Trump's presidential terms might come to be characterised in the same way?

All the very best,

John Creasey On October 22, 2025 at 2:57 pm, Jeff Estes wrote: Hi Mark, what do you make of Trump's offer of sanctuary to prisoners of the Orwellian Uk Labour government? Glad to hear you've survived another bout of illness, keep up the good work. On October 22, 2025 at 2:58 pm, Chris Davies wrote: Mark, I hope you are well. My head scratcher this week is centred around Pakistan. The admission by the Brit Wanker coppers of the Metropolitan Police of a Pakistani Muslim rape gangs cover up would ordinarily see the Metropolitan Police Commissioner be called upon to resign. That happens to be the egregious Mayor of London, Sir Sadiq Khan. A Pakistani. I have been locked out of my X account since Saturday for a pile on by, you guessed it, Pakistani Muslims. X determined that a post from 4th September I put up reminding the world that the Pakistani Muslim rape gangs were still busy raping vulnerable white British girls amounted to violent speech. I have appealed and remain locked out of my account. I'm now inclined to suggest that we have 3 tier policing. Platinum for Pakistani Muslim Rape gangs. Gold for illegal invaders, including wannabe gang rapists. Tin for the taxpayer funding it all. Am I missing something Mark? Is diversity not our strength after all? Keep well Mark. On October 22, 2025 at 3:06 pm, Kirk05 wrote: Hello Mark,

I am enjoying listening to your audio version of America Alone, which I read when it first came out. It was as impactful to me as Prof Foot's Boom, Bust and Echo. My question for today deals with the passing of Diane Keaton. She was terrific on the silver screen in both comedies and dramas. Did you ever meet her? Your thoughts? On October 22, 2025 at 3:09 pm, Tim Boggs aka Midwestern Tim wrote: Les Miserables just turned 40 this month-were you in London for the open? Can you speak to how the show overcame the early negative reviews? Also, can you speak to what it was like for Patti LuPone, who played Fantine, since she was the lone American in the original cast? Excuse my total ignorance on the topic but were Americans accepted in the West End at the time? On October 22, 2025 at 3:11 pm, Steve from Manhattan wrote: Mark, On behalf of the Montenegrin brigand community as well as the Amalgamated Brotherhood of Courtroom Doormen, it is bloody great to have you back. My question relates to protocols for the 2026 Mark Steyn Cruise. As we make our way next October from Quebec City to Halifax and then on to New York City, I had an idea for a way to break new ground in heartfelt acts of obeisance to the First Nations. What would you think of starting each of your panel discussions on board the Queen Mary II with river bed and ocean floor acknowledgements to tribal seafarers? Can you give me one good reason why these absolutely critical rituals should be confined exclusively to dry land? On October 22, 2025 at 3:14 pm, Cara C. wrote: Dear Mr. Steyn, Good afternoon.

Please try to stream NYC local am radio "Conservative" talk shows in the afternoon - not for their content, but for the callers who are destroying these hosts on multiple stations, for insisting the Republican candidate for NYC mayor drop out of the race. The mayoral race in NYC is a disaster, and deeply disturbing, however, as laughter is healing, and the regular callers, who are normally pleasant, seem to have expected these "conservative hacks I mean hosts," to be supportive of the only Republican running for mayor, the callers are irate and expressing their disgust to the hosts in no uncertain terms. The days of Rush, you filling in for Rush, gone... thankfully I have you through this club of which I cherish. Stay well...laughter is good for the soul. Yours in prayer,

Cara from NJ On October 22, 2025 at 3:17 pm, Michael McDingle-Wanker wrote: Dear Mark, I am a long-time listener, viewer and fan, but first-time Clubland Q&A questioner. The French playwright, Pierre-Augustin Caron de Beaumarchais, wrote in The Barber of Seville, "Today, what is not worth saying, we sing." The quotation attributed to Voltaire tends along the lines: "Anything that is too stupid to be spoken is sung." In your experience of music and lyrics, do you find this to be generally true, or possibly relevant (or not) in certain cases? Perhaps we sing things that are also worth saying. Did you ever speak song lyrics to a lovely lass that yielded an auspicious outcome? There are a great number of promising selections available in the Herman's Hermits catalog of hits. I've noticed that you sometimes chuckle when wished good health, but I do hope that you continue to gain strength during your recovery. As others have said, thank you for all that you do on so many fronts. All best wishes, Brad in Virginia (quite possibly his real name) On October 22, 2025 at 3:21 pm, Fred Jones wrote: In Blair's video promoting Big Brother's digital ID tracking system, did you notice his primary justification was to assist law ENFORCEMENT? As if he (and Elison) think giving the State more tools to ENFORCE their edicts is something all proud Westerners should warmly embrace. Have we really reached the boiling point without realizing it, ready to be served up on a silver platter to our State overlords? On October 22, 2025 at 3:24 pm, George Pereira wrote: Mark,

Vatican secretary claims that persecution in Nigeria 'not a religious conflict'.

Who was the last catholic Pope?

It's been a while hasn't it? On October 22, 2025 at 3:25 pm, Michael Regan wrote: Hi Mark, I was speaking with a friend who works in finance here in the US, and does some work in Europe. I asked him what he and his colleagues think of the immigration problem in Europe and how it affects business. He said it's a non issue and "doesn't move the needle". What are your thoughts on this response? On October 22, 2025 at 3:28 pm, Peter wrote: Headline:

"Fiery protests broke out in Dublin on Tuesday evening after a hotel migrant was accused of raping a 10-year-old girl who was under the protection of the state." Greetings Mark, European elites are committing civilizational malpractice combined with deliberate treason against the indigenous European population. This fact can no longer be hidden behind pathetic platitudes about "diversity is our strength". Given that the cards are all on the table now, isn't it time for Europeans to actually revolt and overthrow the class of traitors that is systematically destroying their civilization? Is it now or never? Thanks, Peter On October 22, 2025 at 3:30 pm, Richard Greene wrote: Mark,

Do you think Ireland, and for that matter the rest of Europe, will recover their senses and turn against the misguided path they are on, or is it past the point of no return?

Rick On October 22, 2025 at 3:33 pm, Brawndo wrote: I'm surprised that the media didn't start in on how girls in the system usually start having sex early and often end up choosing to become a sex worker. If they thought that was a bit too far, maybe there's hope for them. On October 22, 2025 at 3:37 pm, Wanda Sherratt wrote: Dear Mark, will the Prince Andrew scandal finally bring about the ever-approaching "fall of the monarchy" or will it just be business as usual in a couple weeks? A lot of public ire is over the King and late Queen's refusal to "do anything" about Andrew's blatantly corrupt activities over decades. It's starting to raise questions about just what is the point of a monarchy whose raison d'etre seems to be never to "do anything" about any abuse no matter how outrageous, lest it provoke a "constitutional crisis". Well, the "constitutional crisis" seems to be arriving anyway, only it's not because the king spoke in defense of the people being brutalized by rapists and their political enablers but because of Prince Andrew's Wiener. On October 22, 2025 at 3:38 pm, Nicola Timmerman wrote: Report that Loto Quebec casino has been giving gifts to their most playing richest customers such as the Mafia to compete against online gambling and aboriginal casinos who offer tax free hotel and restaurants for instance. Can't understand why people keep voting for more government as everything they do costs many times more, is inefficient and has harmful consequences! On October 22, 2025 at 3:41 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: In genuinely happy news, watching Tommy Robinson's

grand tour of Israel this week has been most uplifting. People singing the Tommy Robinson song as he strolled

through the big market in Jerusalem, IDF taking him for

morning runs, & his SRO speech in Tel-Aviv, with lines

stretching far as the eye can see are the future I signed

up for. Take that, Melanie Philips! On October 22, 2025 at 3:47 pm, OLGA from Arizona wrote: I heard Trump & Hegseth have figured out some clever

financial juggling to make sure the military are getting

paid. I also heard that one of the welfare programs is getting

funded by "tariff revenue", & am not sure I find that acceptable,

since welfare programs are unconstitutional to begin with. So sorry about your health woes, Mr. Steyn. May your worldwide

medical network prove worthy of the challenge. On October 22, 2025 at 3:52 pm, Ron Gilbert wrote: Mark, UK's Matt Goodwin seems to be echoing your warnings re censorship and mass immigration. Although a Farage supporter, he looks to be making headway shinning a light on a dark UK. Do you know Matt? If so, what is your opinion of him? Best wishes for better health. On October 22, 2025 at 3:54 pm, Laurence Jarvik wrote: What are your thoughts on the NYC Mayoral race? On October 22, 2025 at 4:01 pm, Ken B wrote: Mark: I hope you begin to feel better soon. Please do everything you can to get your health back. Best,

