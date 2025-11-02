Welcome to the latest in our series of audio adventures, Tales for Our Time, and Part Three of our serialisation of The Murder on the Links by Agatha Christie.

In tonight's episode, despite dropping everything and hastening for the Continental Express, Hercule Poirot has arrived in France too late:

In a moment Poirot had leapt from the car, his eyes blazing with excitement. He caught the man by the shoulder. "What is that you say? Murdered? When? How?" The sergent de ville drew himself up. "I cannot answer any questions, monsieur." "True. I comprehend." Poirot reflected for a minute. "The Commissary of Police, he is without doubt within?" "Yes, monsieur." Poirot took out a card, and scribbled a few words on it. "Voilà! Will you have the goodness to see that this card is sent in to the commissary at once?"

And so it is not long before Poirot and Hastings know as much - or maybe more - than the French police do. Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear Part Three of our adventure simply by clicking here and logging-in. Parts One and Two can be found here.

If you've only joined the Steyn Club in recent days and missed our earlier serials (not only Agatha Christie's The Mysterious Affair at Styles but also Conan Doyle's The Tragedy of the Korosko, Baroness Orczy's The Scarlet Pimpernel, Anthony Hope's The Prisoner of Zenda, Kipling, Kafka, Dickens, Gogol, Jane Austen, Jack London, Scott Fitzgerald, P G Wodehouse and more), you can find them all on our easy-to-access Netflix-style Tales for Our Time home page.

