Poirot Tries to Look Modest

Tales for Our Time is a unique feature of The Mark Steyn Club - and, we're pleased to say, one of our most popular: our nightly audio serialisations of classic literature from Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four to Jane Austen's Northanger Abbey, via some neglected but highly pertinent gems such as Conan Doyle's tale of proto-jihadists preying on foolish westerners, The Tragedy of the Korosko.

Our current caper is The Murder on the Links, a whodunnit of 1923 by Agatha Christie.

"You're marvellous, Poirot," I said, with admiration. "Absolutely marvellous. No one on earth but you could have done it!" I think my praise pleased him. For once in his life, he looked almost embarrassed. "Ah, then you no longer despise poor old Papa Poirot? You shift your allegiance back from the human foxhound?" His term for Giraud never failed to make me smile. "Rather. You've scored over him handsomely." "That poor Giraud," said Poirot, trying unsuccessfully to look modest.

