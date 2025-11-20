Image

Mark Steyn

Poirot Tries to Look Modest

A Clubman's Notes: The Murder on the Links

Tales for Our Time is a unique feature of The Mark Steyn Club - and, we're pleased to say, one of our most popular: our nightly audio serialisations of classic literature from Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four to Jane Austen's Northanger Abbey, via some neglected but highly pertinent gems such as Conan Doyle's tale of proto-jihadists preying on foolish westerners, The Tragedy of the Korosko.

Our current caper is The Murder on the Links, a whodunnit of 1923 by Agatha Christie. Thank you for all your perceptive comments about this caper. In tonight's episode Hercule Poirot concludes his explanation of what's been going on:

"You're marvellous, Poirot," I said, with admiration. "Absolutely marvellous. No one on earth but you could have done it!"

I think my praise pleased him. For once in his life, he looked almost embarrassed.

"Ah, then you no longer despise poor old Papa Poirot? You shift your allegiance back from the human foxhound?"

His term for Giraud never failed to make me smile.

"Rather. You've scored over him handsomely."

"That poor Giraud," said Poirot, trying unsuccessfully to look modest.

Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear Mark read Part Twenty-One of our tale simply by clicking here and logging-in. Earlier episodes can be found here.

Mark will be back here tomorrow with Part Twenty-Two of The Murder on the Links. If you're minded to join us in The Mark Steyn Club in this our ninth season, you're more than welcome. You can find more information here. And, if you have a chum you think might enjoy Tales for Our Time (so far, we've covered H G Wells, Jane Austen, Dickens, Conrad, Kipling, Kafka, Gogol, Baroness Orczy, Victor Hugo, Louisa May Alcott, O Henry, John Buchan, Scott Fitzgerald and more), we have a special Gift Membership that makes a perfect birthday present.

