This content is available only to members of the Mark Steyn Club.

If you are already a member, please log in below. If you are not already a member, click here to join now.

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device Forgotten password?

© 2025 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list